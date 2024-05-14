The Big Picture June 4, 2024 will see the release of Lego's Barad-dûr set - 5471 pieces, and includes minifigures of Sauron, Sam, Frodo, Gollum, orcs, the Mouth of Sauron, and more.

The tower features four levels, and will feature a dungeon, armory, forge, orc dining hall, throne room, and light-up Eye of Sauron.

Purchase from June 1-3 for Lego Insider members, June 4 for all others; there is a bonus set with Fell Beast and Nazgul rider minifigure while supplies last

You may have to wait until August for the next season of Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power, but Lego has just the thing for Lord of the Rings fans with time on their hands. A 5471-piece set of Barad-dûr, the dark lord Sauron's fearsome tower stronghold, is coming this June. Based on the tower's appearance in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, the set is part of Lego's collector-aimed Icons series.

The 32-inch-tall set is composed of a four-level tower; those four levels can be separated, and respectively feature the base and the gate; a dungeon, an armory, and a forge; an orc dining hall (where meat may or may not be back on the menu, boys), and a throne room. The whole thing is topped with a battery-powered light-up Eye of Sauron. It will also include a number of minifigures, including Sauron himself, the hobbits Sam and Frodo, Gollum (soon to be the star of his own movie), several orcs, and the Mouth of Sauron, who was seen only in a deleted scene in the finished film, and was played by genre legend Bruce Spence. The set will retail for $459.99 USD, and can be ordered on Lego.com. Mmebers of Lego's Insider customer loyalty program will get an early shot at the set, from June 1 to June 3, while everyone else will have to wait until June 4. Purchases between June 1 and June 7 will come with a bonus set of a Fell Beast with a Nazgul rider minigufure, while supplies last.

What is Barad-dûr?

First appearing in the first book of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, Barad-dûr is an immensely tall tower in the desolate land of Mordor, and serves as the headquarters of the evil overlord Sauron. It was originally constructed in Middle-Earth's Second Age, the era depicted in The Rings of Power; the show's second season may depict its construction. It was destroyed when Sauron was originally defeated, but was reconstructed when Sauron began his second rise to power, circa the Lord of the Rings trilogy. No longer a physical entity, Sauron occupied the tower, which was capped by his enormous, flaming, all-seeing eye. The tower was maintained by Sauron's dark power; when Sam and Frodo succeeded in their quest to hurl the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom, Barad-dûr crumbled into rubble.

This is the second enormous Lord of the Rings set from Lego's collector-aimed Icons line. Last year saw the release of Rivendell, an elaborate set that included all nine members of the Fellowship of the Ring.

Lego's Lord of the Rings Barad-dûr set will be released on June 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.