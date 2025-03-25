The Lord of the Rings has made a bit of a resurgence recently with last year's animated feature The War of Rohirrim hitting theaters. That has caused fans to reminisce over Peter Jackson's original trilogy which set pop culture a blaze in the early 2000s. An endless sea of merchandise came with the films as well. LEGO, for example, helped give The Lord of the Rings a larger outreach to a demographic that were too young to watch the darker adventures. Over the years, the popular toy company has released many different sets based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Now LEGO has returned to The Shire for their latest franchise set.

A part of the LEGO Icons Movie Memorabilia series, the latest Lord of the Rings-themed set recreates the famous Shire and Bilbo Baggins’ hobbit hole. The set contains a massive 2017 pieces and nine mini-figures. This includes Bilbo, Frodo, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry, Pippin, Rosie, Samwise and Gandalf the Grey. The LEGO version of The Shire is jam-packed with secrets that will make any master builder go, “My PRECIOUS!” Fans can make Bilbo vanish, recreate the dragon firework scene and transform a burning letter into The One Ring. The set also comes with a handful of accessories, like Gandalf’s horse and cart, fireworks, a fireworks dragon figure, a party tree and pavilion and Bilbo’s book. This set now joins the Eye of Sauron and Revendall in LEGO’s recent Lord of the Rings collection.

‘Lord of the Rings’ & LEGO Belong Together