LEGO has announced a new set inspired by The Mandalorian. Set number 75319 is a 258-piece buildable playset that recreates the Armorer's forge, a key location from the first season of the Disney+ series.

The set features a detachable forge with flame elements, and several key screen-accurate details, including a melting pot, a rotating exhaust hood, and plenty of forged weapons and armor. Also included with the set are three new-for-September-2021 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, The Armorer, and Paz Vizsla (one of the Mandalorians that come to Mando's aid in episode 3).

Of course, a forge isn't all about weapons and the warriors who wield them, so accessories include three bars of Beskar, a broom, and a storage cabinet.

It's an interesting location for the toy manufacturer to replicate, with their previous Mandalorian sets opting for more action-oriented elements like starships and speeder bikes. The Armorer's forge holds a quieter, almost sacred place in the show's mythology, and hasn't been seen since the season 1 finale. Taking this set as a sign the series might return to the forge in season 3 is mere speculation, but it certainly wouldn't be the first time a LEGO set has spoiled details about an upcoming Disney+ series.

As for season 3, Lucasfilm has kept a tight lid on details. Pedro Pascal is expected to return, but no other cast has been announced. Giancarlo Esposito has teased that we will see more of his villain, Moff Gideon in the third season, and Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff may also be safe bets to return. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced during 2020’s Disney Investor Day presentation that the next season would arrive in time for Christmas Day 2021, but showrunner Jon Favreau later clarified that she was referring to the spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Filming on season 3 isn't expected to begin until late this year, when the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is expected to wrap. Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't expected to release until 2022, so it may be a while before we see more Mandalorian. In the meantime, there's plenty of upcoming Star Wars to look forward to, with The Book of Boba Fett launching late this year, and both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor — a Rogue One prequel series focused on rebel spy Cassian Andor — slated for 2022.

The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge set will be available on September 1. Check out the photos below for a closer look.

