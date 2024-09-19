Yet another upcoming Disney+ LEGO project in collaboration with Marvel just got an exciting new look. Marvel has officially unveiled the first poster for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, which features the legendary Marvel hero Demolition Man front and center. It can be easy to mistake Demolition Man with Wolverine considering their helmets look so similar, but he is truly one of a kind. Other heroes featuring in the poster are more classic Avengers that fans of the MCU have come to know and love over the now five Phases it has to offer. Thor makes an appearance on the poster, along with tech genius billionaires Black Panther and Iron Man. Black Widow and Sam Wilson's Captain America are also present on the poster, with The Hulk and Steve Rogers' Captain America also filling out the rest of the roster.

Although not set in the MCU, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition will air on Disney+ in the midst of Agatha All Along, the latest MCU series which premiered its first two episodes last night. The most recent LEGO Marvel Avengers team-up came last year with Code Red, the animated film which was directed by Ken Cunningham with a script from Eugene Son and Harrison Wilcox. Before that, Marvel released another LEGO adventure with Time Twisted, that sees the Avengers attempt to stop Thanos from changing history after he steals the quantum tunnel and gains the ability to travel through time at will. Another recent addition to the LEGO Marvel catalog was Loki in Training, which sees Loki declare his allegiance to the Avengers, so Iron Man decides to train him until Thanos comes looking.

What Else Is Coming Soon for Marvel?

Image via Disney+

Things have been relatively quiet for Marvel this year, but 2024 will kick off with a bang and see nearly non-stop content released throughout the year. Captain America: Brave New World will kick off 2025 for Marvel in February, with Daredevil: Born Again following in March. Both Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are also slated to be released in the summer. Blade is still sitting with a November 2025 release date, but the film will likely be delayed once again with more issues plaguing the production.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition begins streaming on October 18. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the most recent LEGO Marvel film, Code Red, now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+