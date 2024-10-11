While Marvel Studios is enjoying success with its latest live-action Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, another project coming to the platform soon just got an exciting new look. Marvel dropped the official trailer for LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition, which features the traditional Avengers team of Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Thor, and Hulk, but replaces Hawkeye with Black Panther and also adds Vision and a plethora of other characters. The X-Men's Gambit and the muscle of The Fantastic Four, The Thing, also make an appearance in the trailer, along with She-Hulk, who even breaks the fourth wall and jokes that "Talking to the audience is my thing!" Guardians of the Galaxy fans will also be pleased to see Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot both make an appearance as well.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition follows Demolition Man, a construction worker who takes on the mantle of a superhero after The Avengers are in danger at the hands of Terrax, an evil superhero. However, Demolition Man isn't alone in the upcoming TV Special, as he recruits the help of Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Moon Knight, and Daredevil to help him rescue The Avengers and put an end to Terrax's terrifying schemes. Demolition Man even wears a helmet almost exactly the same as Wolverine, who also appears in the trailer and teases him about his new name, D-Man. The official trailer comes less than one month after Marvel released the first poster for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, which puts the titular hero front and center.

When Will the Avengers Return to the Big Screen?

The future of The Avengers was up in the air until San Diego Comic-Con, when Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige took to the stage to announce the next two Avengers movies. Feige revealed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty had been reworked and retitled to Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. set to return to Marvel and play the lead role of Doctor Doom. He also officially announced Avengers: Secret Wars, which will conclude the Multiverse Saga and feature countless Marvel characters from different universes. He also revealed that The Fantastic Four, which began filming in July in London and is still in production, will also play an integral part of both upcoming Avengers movies.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition premieres on Disney+ on October 18. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

