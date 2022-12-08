As LEGO Masters approaches the end of Season 3, it continues to raise the stakes in the competition and also bring to the screen increasingly surprising elements. After dogs, dinosaurs, Brad Pitt, and Canadians, the current season of the reality competition series approaches the finish line with a NASCAR-themed episode. Titled “Start Your Engines,” the episode airs tonight and features a certain big-time stock car champion named Jeff Gordon.

While the episode aired, FOX released online a clip that “revealed” how LEGO Masters host Will Arnett managed to get on set in time for the competition. Lost in the middle of a racing arena for some reason, Arnett gets desperate when he realizes his car broke down, and he doesn’t have alternative transport. Since the show can’t start without its host, he accepts a ride from Gordon to arrive fast.

The trouble is, Gordon is used to going way too fast, which puts Arnett in the passenger seat for a ride he will never forget. Gordon takes his car for a spin on competition-level speed, which makes Arnett hilariously break character and ask for the racer to slow down so he can, you know, not fear for his life.

LEGO on Wheels

The bit is just a funny clip to underscore the episode’s theme: On this round, the four teams left have to build a fashionable race car. Then, the team has to select a driver to do ten laps at the wheel of the car whose body they covered in LEGOs. In order to select the order of the racers, judges vote on car aesthetics to decide who gets the pole position. And it gets harder: Around halfway through the race, the go-kart has to do a pit stop and the team has to rebuild a LEGO tire. Whoever wins goes to the semi-finals.

In an official statement, Jeff Gordon celebrated his participation in the episode and revealed he himself is a LEGO builder:

“I loved being a part of 'LEGO Masters'! To get a chance to see the creativity and thought process that went into the build was impressive. As a fan of building LEGO projects myself, it was super cool to see how they start from scratch and create what they do.”

LEGO Masters is a hit reality competition series that has had versions in several countries including Germany, Australia, China, Colombia, and France. In all versions, talented LEGO builders impress judges and the audience by creating extraordinary scenes and characters that you never thought possible. In the U.S., the best LEGO building team takes home a $100,000 prize.

