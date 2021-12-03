Fox is continuing to fuel the dreams of children who dream of playing with Legos for a living. The network has officially renewed Lego Masters for a third season, the brick-building competition series based on the British import of the same name. With Will Arnett returning as host and executive producer, the series’ newest season is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

With Lego Group creative designers Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard as its judges, Lego Masters is a traditional competition series with a bit of a plastic twist — pairs of Lego enthusiasts are put up against each other and the clock to build fantastic Lego creations with an unlimited amount of bricks. From moving theme park attractions to Star Wars droids to working cars, the challenges are endless and varied, with pairs being eliminated until three are left to compete in the finale for a cash prize.

With a renewal for a third season, the American Lego Masters has officially surpassed its British sister series, which ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2018, hosted by BBC Radio presenter Melvin Odoom and featuring Lego masters Matthew Ashton, Roma Agrawal, and Fran Scott.

“Lego Masters is more than just a fun, family-friendly show; it builds bridges between the generations,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “Thanks to our amazing and hilarious host Will Arnett, our immensely talented crew and our fantastic producing partners, the love of the Lego brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with Season 3.”

Lego Masters is executive produced by Arnett, Pip Wells, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman, Tuesday’s Child’s Karen Smith and Steph Harris, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Plan B’s Jeremy Kleiner, and the Lego Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May. The first two seasons of the competition series are available to stream on Hulu now.

