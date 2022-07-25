Fox has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of their competition series Lego Masters, teasing incredible builds, higher stakes, and celebrity cameos along with confirmation of the season's premiere date! The series is set to make its return on Fox on Wednesday, September 21.

Uploaded to the official Lego Masters YouTube channel, the trailer opens with the returning Will Arnett once again serving as the series host and an executive producer. The trailer goes on to showcase some of the great builds that viewers will get to see in the new season. The trailer also teased some celebrity cameos in the upcoming season, which include series executive producer Brad Pitt as well as NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who puts his driving skills to the test as he drives a small car made of Lego. Finally, Chris Pratt also makes an appearance, bringing along one of his prehistoric friends from Jurassic World. The season promises to be the most challenging season of Lego Masters yet and pushes this idea by showing off many Lego builds being shattered and destroyed as competitors make their way to the game's cash prize.

Lego Masters is a competition series based on the British series of the same name that sees pairs of Lego enthusiasts battling against each other and the clock to see who can create the most awe-inspiring Lego creation. With Lego Group creative designers Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard serving as the judges, the teams are eliminated until only three teams remain, at which point the pairs will face off in one final challenge to see who takes home the $100,000 cash prize. Renewed back in December 2021, this third season means that the American version of the series has now outlasted its sister series from across the pond, with the British version of Lego Masters lasting for only two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Along with Arnett, Lego Masters is executive produced by Pip Wells, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman via Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child’s Karen Smith and Steph Harris, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, and the Lego Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May. The first two seasons of the competition series are available to stream on Hulu now.

Lego Masters season 3 will premiere on Fox on September 21. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming series return down below.