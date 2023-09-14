The Big Picture LEGO Masters Season 4 premieres on Fox, featuring 12 teams of LEGO enthusiasts competing in a brick-on-brick tussle on a grand scale.

The show has been moved to the fall and will follow The Masked Singer in the schedule, indicating its popularity and success.

Hosted by Will Arnett, who is well acquainted with the LEGO family, the show aims to provide family-friendly fun and offer a $100,000 cash prize and the opportunity to have the winning build turned into an official LEGO set.

"It's Playtime", as LEGO Masters season 4 premieres Thursday, September 28 on Fox. The highly anticipated reality competition show puts 12 teams of pairing LEGO enthusiasts up against each other in a brick-on-brick tussle on a humongous scale. One of the LEGO Group slogans is "rebuild the world", on LEGO Masters they are close to achieving that. Competing in LEGO Masters is far from your childhood days when you fought with your siblings over sharing LEGO bricks. On LEGO Masters you're playing with world-class builders and with an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks at your disposal.

In the previous 3 seasons, LEGO Masters was aired in the summer months. However, this time round the numbers seem good enough to not only renew the show for another new season, but for it to be moved to the fall and be part of the peak viewing season. LEGO Masters is going prime time and will follow The Masked Singer in the schedule. Hosted by actor, comedian, and executive producer of the show Will Arnett, he will be joined by LEGO Group senior designer and creator Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, All three will encourage and evaluate the contestant’s creativity and skills while they build.

Will Arnett is well acquainted with the LEGO family, not only did he host the last 3 seasons of LEGO Masters, but he also famously voiced LEGO Batman in the 2017 animation film The LEGO Batman Movie and again voiced Batman in 2019 for The LEGO Movie 2. With funnyman Will Arnett adding his quirky humor and enthusiasm throughout the show and special guest stars coming to chat with the teams about their designs, LEGO Masters hopes to offer fun and games for the whole family.

LEGO Masters Is Family Friendly Fun

Soon after FOX announced there would be a fourth season, Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment said “LEGO Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition,”.

For the 12 teams of 2 who will battle it out for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize and the title of LEGO Masters, this is a life-changing event and something these competitive LEGO builders take seriously but will have a lot of fun trying. They all share a genuine passion for LEGO building, for most, it’s their way of life. And, for the first time this season, the winning team will have their final build transformed into an official LEGO set, which will be displayed at a LEGO flagship store.

The contesting LEGO builders will be given a theme and a given time to complete their build. To impress the brickmasters and be crowned champion of LEGO Masters several key components are required: completion, creativity, technical skill, faithful to the theme, functionality, originality, and visual impact. Over the episodes, the judges will choose which of the contestants' build is the best and which of the contestants has the lowest score. The losing team would then be eliminated from the competition.

Building Themes Include Designing An Explosive LEGO Volcano

Throughout the season, the participants will face a range of imaginative challenges. Some of the tasks include a space-themed challenge by building personalized spaceships. Designing an explosive LEGO volcano. Building a remote-control vehicle and then racing them against each other. Creating a pet palace with real animals testing it out afterward, and a Cirque du Soleil challenge.

The team with the most creative design, which will be decided by brickmasters Amy and Jamie will be awarded the golden brick. This can then be used for a future task to automatically advance to the next challenge, should they feel their work is not good enough to get them through. Once they use the golden brick for immunity, it is then made available to the team that wins the next task. So, who will be the contestants sweating bricks on their journey to claim the coveted title of LEGO Masters? Let’s find out.

AUBREE & RYAN and ALLYSON & MELANIE

AUBREE & RYAN: City: St. George, UT, Relationship: Married, Occupation: Business owners

ALLYSON & MELANIE: City: Valley Village & Van Nuys, CA, Relationship: Friends, Occupation: Musician/Event Manager | Custom Cars Assistant

CHRISTOPHER & ROBERT and DAVID & BEN

CHRISTOPHER & ROBERT: City: Seattle, WA & Philadelphia, PA, Relationship: Friends/Business Partners, Occupation: Program Manager | Student

DAVID & BEN: City: Richmond & Henrico, VA, Relationship: Grandpa/Grandson, Occupation: Construction | Student

EMILEE & KELLY and JORDAN & CHRIS

EMILEE & KELLY: City: Portland, OR & Gilbert, AZ, Relationship: Friends, Occupation: Stay-at-Home Mom | Educator

JORDAN & CHRIS: City: Plano, TX & Redmond, WA, Relationship: Friends, Occupation: Civil EngineerNetwork | Security Engineer

KAREN & AIME and LUIS & ALEX

KAREN & AMIE: City: Mesa, AZ & Yelm, WA, Relationship: Friends, Occupation: Mental Health Therapist | Substitute Teacher

LUIS & ALEX: City: Miami, FL, Relationship: Friends/Co-Workers, Occupation: Teachers

MIKE & BRAD and NEENA & 5AM

BRAD & MIKE: City: Bellingham, WA, Relationship: Married, Occupation: Senior Informatics Specialist

NEENA & SAM: City: Edmonton, AB, Relationship: Mother/Son, Occupation: Government Youth Services | Electrician

PAUL & NEALITA and TIM & TIM

PAUL & NEALITA: City: Norwood, OH & Milwaukee, WI, Relationship: Siblings, Occupation: Public Library Employee | Drivers Ed Teacher

TIM & TIM: City: Houston & Missouri City, TX, Relationship: Friends, Occupation: Home Inspector | Illustrator/Carpenter

With such a diverse group of contestants representing various cities, occupations, and relationships, LEGO Masters Season 4 is hoping to deliver a brick-tacular show. Check out the trailer below!