LEGO has just announced a line of Marvel Studios Minifigures based on their multiple Disney+ series. Characters from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the upcoming animated anthology series What if...? will be available, along with signature accessories from their respective series.

While What If...? has already had a few (possibly spoiler-y) LEGO sets announced, this is the first time many of these characters have been available, including New Vision, Monica Rambeau, and Sylvie. Many others have new designs inspired by their Disney+ series, including Loki, Falcon, and the Scarlet Witch. But the real stars of these new Minifigures might just be the accessories. Some are obvious enough: Falcon has the Captain America shield, Spider-Man has a replacement Peter Parker head; but others introduce elements we may not have expected: Loki comes with Throg, Sylvie comes with Alligator Loki, and T'Challa has Star-Lord's mask and guns

Alternate universe creature versions of our favorite Marvel characters aside, the Minifigures also offer further details about the upcoming What If...? series. The trailer already revealed T'Challa as Star-Lord, Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, and showed Gamora bearing the Blade of Thanos, all of which will be available as Minifigures. We've also caught glimpses of Zombie Captain America, but this is the first hint that the cloaked Spider-Man seen in the trailer is "Zombie Hunter Spidey." We may have to wait until that episode is streaming to fully understand what's going on there, but it's already got my spidey sense tingling!

The figures will be individually packaged along with their respective accessories in 'mystery' bags. The twelve new Minifigures available are:

Wandavision

Scarlet Witch

The Vision

Monica Rambeau aka Spectrum

Loki

Loki Variant with Throg

Sylvie with Alligator Loki

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Falcon in Captain America suit

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

What if?

Captain Carter

Gamora with the Blade of Thanos

Zombie Hunter Spidey

Zombie Captain America

T’Challa Star-Lord

What if...? premieres on August 11 on Disney+. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki are all streaming on Disney+ now. The new Marvel LEGO Minifigures go on sale on September 1 on Shop.Lego. Check out more images of the Minifigures below.

