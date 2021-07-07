The Minions are back and more mischievous than ever before in their very first LEGO animated short, courtesy of Illumination and the LEGO Group. With the premiere of Minions: The Kung Fu Master today on Illumination's YouTube channel, this marks the official debut of the pop culture icons in LEGO animated form.

As you can probably guess by the title, the new animated short follows our favorite group of Minions, now in classic LEGO format, as they try and learn how to master the art of kung fu. They'll have to equip some teamwork — as well as some trusty LEGO bricks in the process — in order to do it. Will the LEGO Minions break the board, or will the board break the LEGO Minions?

The animated short isn't the only thing that will help to satisfy fans' Minion fever until the release of the sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru. LEGO builder sets inspired by the upcoming movie are also available now for purchase, including LEGO Brick-built Minions, LEGO Minions Kung Fu Battle, LEGO Minions in Gru’s Lab, LEGO Minion Pilot in Training, and LEGO Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase.

The Minions haven't just become a pop culture fad, however; they've become a major tentpole franchise for Illumination. The Minions movie was the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of all time as well as the most profitable film in Universal's long and storied history, and the franchise also includes the main continuity of Despicable Me films, the second of which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently set for a July 1, 2022 release. Until then, you can get your Minions fix by watching LEGO Minions: The Kung Fu Master below:

