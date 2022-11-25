Thanksgiving is upon us and that means it’s time for all the amazing Black Friday deals. Whether you’re shopping for your kids, a loved one, you even for yourself, there are always amazing gift ideas. Luckily we have a special deal for you! LEGO is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and this whopping 1,949 piece-set is sure to wow the LEGO lover in your life. The LEGO Monkie Kid Building Kit is an incredible Amazon Exclusive LEGO set. Based on the Prime Video series, Monkie Kid, the toy set is an outstanding 1,949 piece-set featuring buildable waterfalls, a crane, and a mountain. This set was originally $169.99 but with our affiliate link, the price drops to $118.99, a 30% discount! The LEGO Monkie Kid set is listed for ages 10 and up so make sure to avoid purchasing it for small children. For more information, check out the Amazon description listed below.

From the Amazon Kids plus Original series LEGO Monkie Kid, available now on Amazon Kids plus and Prime Video

Epic tales of the legendary Monkey King come to life as children build each section of this awesome LEGO Monkie Kid Flower Fruit Mountain toy playset (80024)

Includes 8 Minifigures: Monkie Kid, Evil Macaque, Brother Monkey, Sister Monkey, and 4 versions of Monkey King (Baby, Classic, Apprentice, and Battle) to role-play stories from the classic tale

Packed with authentic, storytelling features, including an opening rock to reveal the Monkey King, a buildable waterfall that opens to allow entry to the mountain, and a buildable red-crowned crane

Role-play battle scenes with Monkie Kid and the Evil Macaque Minifigures on a rotating platform – and look out for the Chinese calligraphy

Offering a challenging build and unlimited play, this 1,949-piece LEGO Monkie Kid construction toy makes the best birthday, holiday or surprise present for trend-setting kids aged 10 and up

Measuring over 13.5 in. (34 cm) high, 27 in. (68 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep, this unique toy will have everyone talking and makes a stunning display piece between playtime adventures

LEGO Monkie Kid toy building sets are inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West and help children develop their courage, resilience, and optimism while having fun

LEGO components meet strict industry standards to ensure that they are compatible and connect consistently and strongly.LEGO bricks and pieces are tested in almost every way imaginable to satisfy the highest global safety standards

