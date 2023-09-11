The LEGO Movie franchise is one of the most surprising success stories in Hollywood’s recent obsession with making films based on toys and products. What could have been nothing but a series of films that serve as nothing more than extended advertisements ended up being one of the most creative, hilarious, and surprisingly emotional animated franchises of the last decade. Sadly, it seems like being overlooked by the Academy Awards has been a hallmark of every entry in the series thus far.

While there have been countless LEGO-related shorts, television shows, and streaming specials, there’s only been a few films released directly to cinemas. Here are all four theatrically released LEGO movies, ranked.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part isn’t a bad movie by any stretch of the imagination, but in comparison to the heights of its predecessors, it feels somewhat underwhelming. The stop-motion animation is just as gorgeous, but the film doesn’t really add anything new when it comes to the subtext about growing up.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie was inspired by the popular LEGO brand that had inspired several television specials and miniseries. The film itself is distinct among the other LEGO movies due to the entirely new cast of characters that weren’t introduced in the prior films.

This is essentially The LEGO Movie universe’s version of the Power Rangers; Lloyd (Dave Franco), Jay (Kumail Nanjiani), Cole (Fred Armisen), Nya (Abbie Jacobson), Kai (Michael Pena), and Zane (Zach Woods) are all high school best friends that live secret lives as crime fighters. The high school setting helps ground the film and indicate exactly who the audience is; while The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Movie both featured jokes and insights that were more interesting for adults, The LEGO Ninjago Movie is primarily for kids.

That’s not to say that the film has less value; instead of trying to cram in toilet humor for the sake of cheap jokes, The LEGO Ninjago Movie inherits the same visual charm and zippiness as its predecessors. Justin Theroux’s scenery chewing villain Lord Garmadon, the mythic Lord of Evil, is reason enough to give it a watch.

The LEGO Batman Movie

Many of Batman’s best adventures have been in animation, and The LEGO Batman Movie is no less insightful about the character than Batman: The Animated Series or Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Will Arnett’s version of the Dark Knight of Gotham is a hilariously lonely narcissist who deeply fears connecting with others because of the death of his parents. While this means that Batman gets to sing a rap song about how awesome he is, it also means that he is constantly alone and isolates himself from even his father figure and butler, Alfred (Ralph Fiennes).

The film makes the brilliant decision to tell a father-son story between Batman and Robin, and Michael Cera couldn’t be more endearing as a young Dick Grayson. His consistent youthful energy may irritate his mentor, but it’s completely adorable for the audience. Batman’s revelation that his friends have become his family, and that they matter more to him than anything else is one of the most touching moments in a franchise that rarely allows for sentimental moments.

As a superhero movie, The LEGO Batman Movie delivers thanks to Zack Galifinackis’ delightful performance as the Joker. The film takes an interesting slant on the relationship between Batman and the Joker; they both need each other to exist, as neither would have a role to play if there was ever a decisive end to their story.

The LEGO Movie

The LEGO Movie is a celebration of creativity that manages to celebrate the power of individuality and encourage kids to think outside the box. All apologies to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but this was the product-based movie that criticized its parent company first. The film uses the struggle of an ordinary citizen, Emmett (Chris Pratt), against the evil tyrant Lord Business (Will Ferrell) as an analogy for the dynamic between a father and son, and provides a lesson for both of them. It acknowledges that while civility must be maintained, following a strict schedule and guidelines won’t result in anything positive in the long run.

This shouldn’t suggest that The LEGO Movie is super serious, because directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller added the same level of visual creativity and rapid fire humor that they brought to the 21 Jump Street films. The film is so packed with cues and references to the history of LEGO and its brands that it would take multiple rewatches to catch all of the jokes. The opening sequence, set to the original song “Everything is Awesome,” establishes the themes of the film in a hilarious way; maybe adhering strictly to a routine isn’t actually that awesome.

