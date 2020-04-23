Universal Snags ‘LEGO’ Franchise from Warner Bros. in Five-Year Exclusive Deal

The billion-dollar+ LEGO franchise just built itself a bridge out of Warner Bros. and over to Universal. Deadline reports that a deal led by Universal’s Donna Langley and LEGO Group’s Jill Wilfert ensured five years of theatrically-released LEGO feature films from Universal.

“To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling,” said Langley. “We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation.”

The LEGO films have lost a bit of their critical sheen lately, but that’s still a mighty strong franchise to hand over. Here is your weekly reminder that The LEGO Movie, written and directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, is legitimately fantastic, punching way above the idea of a film based on building block toys, and the fact it wasn’t even nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2015 is a crime. The sequel, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, is a downgrade, The LEGO Batman Movie is low-key great, The LEGO Ninjago Movie is solid, but really the most important part in a deal like this is the fact these movies collectively earned WB more than a billion dollars at the box office.

Probably the most intriguing tidbit of the deal is the fact that Universal can now LEGO-fy its existing IP, the way Warner Bros. did with Batman. I’m relatively sure a LEGO Fast and the Furious film would cure most ailments plaguing the world, but there is also the Universal Monsters catalog to think about, as well as Jurassic Park. (Although we have already gotten smaller-scale Jurassic LEGO projects for TV with Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.)

