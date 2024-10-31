This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Lego updates are coming in hot today! Right after the announcement that Universal Pictures is currently developing three new Lego movies, Deadline states that Kevin and Dan Hageman have been hired to write a new Lego Ninjago feature for the company. The siblings previously worked with the property thanks to the Ninjago animated series produced by Cartoon Network and Netflix. The upcoming movie written by Kevin and Dan Hageman will be a part of the bold strategy Universal Pictures is building in order to make the Lego brand popular in theaters again. No plot details have been shared for the title.

The Ninjago series the Hageman brothers worked on premiered on Cartoon Network more than a decade ago. The premise of the program was centered around a group of six teenagers who used their special abilities to fight against evil. Lloyd (Sam Vincent), Kai (Vincent Tong), Jay (Michael Adamthwaite), Zane (Brent Miller), Cole (Kirby Morrow) and Nya (Kelly Metzger) had to do everything in their power to keep the realm of Ninjago safe from multiple threats. The series came to a close a couple of years ago, after Ninjago entertained the youngest members of the audience over the course of fifteen seasons and a few special episodes.