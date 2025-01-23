The LEGO Group has done it yet again! LEGO, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios are collaborating on an epic LEGO collection to bring the Netflix live-action series One Piece to brick-life. So fans of the uber-popular construction toy and the Straw Hat Pirates should come aboard and bring along all their hopes and dreams to score some collectibles!

On January 23, 2025, Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President for Core Businesses at the LEGO Group, shared that this would be the first time LEGO and the popular anime would join hands. The One Piece LEGO world was built on the inspiration of the Netflix live-action adaptation and Dixen shared that designing the collection was immensely exciting, albeit challenging. Lena Dixen teased that the collection will embody the grand adventure that the long-running franchise is so well-known for. The Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, Josh Simon, also expressed the company’s excitement over the LEGO and One Piece collaboration. Simon teased what to expect from the highly anticipated and historic collaboration in the following words:

“Through every detail of the design process, we've worked to meticulously create a collection of playsets that will give fans new ways to live out their own epic voyages into the Grand Line one special brick at a time.”

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s legendary and beloved manga series, One Piece Season 1 spent eight weeks at the #1 spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Shows across 46 countries after its debut. Hopefully, however, it's safe to ay that the LEGO and One Piece collaboration will probably take fans through East Blue with iconic moments and scenes from the live-action adaptation once again with brand new and exciting LEGO sets! The cherry on top is that the sets will also feature the main One Piece crew in LEGO Minifigure form.

Netflix Has Recruited a Stellar Cast for ‘One Piece’ Season 2

Netflix has added three new cast members to the ensemble for One Piece Season 2. On January 15, 2025, Variety exclusively revealed that Rigo Sanchez, Yonda Thomas, and James Hiroyuki Liao have joined the popular Netflix series. Sanchez will play Dragon, Thomas will play Igaram, and Liao will play Ipponmatsu.

The trio will be joined by returning cast members Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman. One Piece Season 2 will feature additional new faces that include Charithra Chandran, Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, Lera Abova, Mark Harelik, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Daniel Lasker, David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh, and Werner Coetser.

The series follows young adventurer Monkey D. Luffy, played by Godoy, who has always longed for a life of freedom. He sets out searching for the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates. But to do so, he has to assemble a crew and find a ship to sail, “searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for One Piece Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on Netflix.