The Big Picture Bricktoons shorts on Disney+ will revisit Pixar classics with new narratives and iconic characters like Cars and Finding Nemo.

LEGO's take on Pixar characters in Bricktoons will bring new life and unexpected storylines, like Syndrome coming back to fight The Incredibles.

The upcoming shorts will celebrate the themes of family, love, and friendship seen in Pixar movies like Coco and Brave, with humor and emotion in LEGO's signature style.

Some of Pixar's biggest stories are coming back to Disney+ thanks to LEGO. A new collection of Bricktoons shorts will be added to the streaming platform on September 4, giving the youngest members of the audience the chance to catch up with their favorite characters in new narratives. Cars, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Brave and Coco will be the movies that will be re-visited in the upcoming anthology. LEGO's take on these iconic characters will breathe new life into tales the audience knows and loves.

The new Bricktoons shorts will go beyond what was seen in the movies produced by Pixar across the years. Anyone who has seen The Incredibles knows about Syndrome's (Jason Lee) fate, with the unpredictable villain dying while trying to kidnap Jack-Jack. But that doesn't mean the character can't return in the Bricktoons shorts. Syndrome can be seen alive and well, fighting against Dash (Spencer Fox) and Violet (Sarah Vowell).

Coco taught Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) taught Miguel about the importance of family. And the new Bricktoons shorts will allow the character to celebrate the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) once again. The boy can be seen playing his best tunes on a decorated stage, just like he did in the movie directed by Lee Unkrich. LEGO has worked with Disney for a very long time with figurines, video games, animated productions and more. Pixar's turn under the toy company's spotlight shouldn't come as a surprise.

Pixar's Classics: One Brick at a Time

Brave will be another Pixar adventure that will be featured on Bricktoons collection of shorts. Merida's (Kelly Macdonald) siblings can be seen in the trailer for the project. Their story had them turned into bears until the entire family could learn a lesson about love and comprehension. Time will tell what the reckless princess and her brothers will be up to this time. Bricktoons will bring the action, humor and emotion of the Pixar classics to LEGO's signature style.

In the meantime, Pixar continues to map out the future of the company. After Inside Out 2 broke box office records over the course of the summer, Pixar is hard at work with the development of their next theatrical release, Elio. The original story will be followed by the return of the studio's biggest franchise in Toy Story 5, as Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) are reunited on yet another dangerous quest.

You can check out the new trailer for Bricktoons above, before the shorts premiere on Disney+ on September 4.