To celebrate the anniversary of the first episode of Seinfield, July 5, 1989, LEGO revealed a new set inspired by the iconic comedy show. Designed by LEGO fan Brent Waller, the Seinfeld set brings Jerry Seinfield’s apartment to life while also featuring the five iconic characters that starred in nine successful seasons.

The series ended in 1998, after 180 episodes that told the New York adventures of four friends. The new LEGO comes with mini-figures for the four main characters of the series: Jerry Seinfeld played himself as a stand-up comedian, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The Seinfeld set also has one mini-figurine for the recurrent nemesis Newman (Wayne Knight), specially to those who want to introduce some chaos in their LEGO fantasy.

Image via LEGO

RELATED:‌ First LEGO 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Sets Reveal Possible Spoilers

The Seinfield set was created by Waller through the LEGO Ideas initiative, in which fans can develop their projects and leave them online for people to vote on the best set. LEGO chooses the sets that were most voted on and makes them a reality. Talking about his design process, Waller said:

“I loved Seinfeld in the 90s and recently re-watched them all. I thought it was a travesty that a LEGO Seinfeld set didn’t exist, so I made an effort to resolve that and make the best rendition of Jerry’s Apartment and the gang that I could. The biggest challenge was trying to cram as much detail from the show into the kitchen, all the cupboards, items in the cupboard, and on the bench-tops. But I am very proud of how it turned out.”

The Seinfield set will be available online and in stores on August 1, with VIP online pre-orders available from July 21. To buy your Seinfield set, you can use the official LEGO website on this link.

Image via LEGO

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Bro Thor's New Asgard LEGO Set Images Reveal Korg and Thor in Their Bro-ed Out State

Share Share Tweet Email

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 Made Me Laugh So Much It Hurt | Review Folks, it's good. It's REALLY good.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (407 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo