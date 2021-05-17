Marvel’s Daily Bugle is under attack in a new LEGO set that features J. Jonah Jameson and New York’s biggest menace: Spider-Man! Designed for adults, the new set contains an impressive 3772 pieces and brings Marvel’s most famous newspaper offices to life in detail.

By putting all the pieces together, Spider-Man fans will have the tallest Marvel LEGO set ever at 82cm tall. Showcasing four floors of The Daily Bugle, which are packed with exciting action scenes and iconic villains. The second floor, for instance, features the Green Goblin smashing the window of Peter Parker’s office, in a direct reference to Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie. As the set designer, Mark John Stafford, describes it, “One of my favorite elements is the Green Goblin flying inside the building through the window. Being able to design a moment of frozen action like this in a LEGO set has always been a dream and I finally got to make it happen!"

Image via LEGO

Besides Spidey himself, the set also brings 25 mini-figures of friends, foes, and bystanders, including a lot of Spider-Heros from different dimensions. The mini-figures included in the set are Fire Star, Blade, Doctor Octopus, J. Jonah Jameson, Betty Brant, Venom, Miles Moraes, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, Carnage, Punisher, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Black Cat, Robbie Robertson, Ben Urich, Mysterio, Daredevil, Sandman, Aunt May, a newspaper worker, a taxi driver, and a receptionist.

The LEGO Daily Bugle set will be sold for $299.99, so you better start selling a lot of good pictures of Spider-Man before it hits the stores. The set will be available starting May 26 for LEGO VIP members, and June 1 for all. Check out some more images below:

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

