2021 is a significant milestone year in the history of Star Trek, as it marks the centennial of series creator Gene Roddenberry's birth year, 1921. In celebration of the anniversary, Roddenberry Entertainment has launched a year-long campaign inviting longtime fans of the franchise to thinkTREK. It includes creative initiatives that have been designed to honor the late creator's legacy, and Collider has an exclusive look at the first: one of four specialty brick builds in a series by master builder Samuel Hatmaker, who was featured on Season 1 of LEGO Masters.

The larger-than-life brick build immortalizes the famous kiss between Nichelle Nichols' Lieutenant Uhura and William Shatner's Captain Kirk in Season 3 of Star Trek: The Original Series. It was the first time an interracial kiss would be depicted on television in the United States, in an episode that aired in 1968.

Gene Roddenberry was responsible for creating Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966, which of course led to the universe expanding with further shows such as The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and more, as well as feature films that have revolved around several iconic characters from the franchise throughout the years, comic books, video games and fanmade projects. Although Roddenberry was a significant creative presence on the original series as well as its first sequel show, The Next Generation, he stepped back after the freshman season for health reasons. He continued to serve as a consultant for the series until his death in 1991.

"2021 represents a chance for us all to be better, to act kinder, to be more inclusive, and to basically Think Trek," said Rod Roddenberry in a statement via the official Roddenberry Entertainment website. "What does ‘Thinking Trek’ mean? It’s about a mindset as much as it is ethics and ideas… Thinking Trek is seeing and acting on Star Trek’s philosophies in our own personal relationships, in daily life, and in the world."

Check out the exclusive video of Hatmaker's build below, as well as images of the final product, and stay tuned for more thinkTREK initiatives throughout the year.

