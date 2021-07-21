The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2021 will be an exclusive Mandalorian themed set comprised of small builds and minifigures. The set was inspired by the Disney+ Original Series and includes some fun holiday aspects, from snow launching weapons to The Mandalorian and Grogu wearing sweaters and scarves, it certainly packs the Christmas spirit.

The new advent calendar set is made up of 335 pieces and includes a festive box that folds out and acts as a background display for the set.

LEGO Star Wars designer Jason Zapantis recapped the creative process for this advent calendar:

"We look to pick a variety of builds balancing between the iconic elements from the show, recognizable favorites, and offering up some unique builds. Of course, we always have our Christmas-themed minifigures/modified builds each year. Something different for this year is that we have a buildable speeder bike that can be used by the Scout Trooper with room to attach Grogu in his holder on the back. We have a hover crib for Grogu and the ride-on droid transport trailer. A lot of the items allow for interaction and play with minifigures, with some builds belonging to a sub group in the calendar. There’s a lot of opportunity to create your own little stories with the builds."

Image via LEGO

Minifigures included in the set:

The MandalorianGrogu

Scout Trooper

Stormtrooper

Tusken Raider

IG-11

IT-0 Interrogator Droid

Buildables included:

The Razor Crest

Riot Mar’s Starfighter

Imperial Troop Transport

X-wing

TIE Fighter

Imperial Light Cruiser

Boba Fett’s starship

Grogu’s hoverpram

Mini builds included:

E-web heavy blaster snow launcher

Training targets

Tusken Raider’s weapon rack and snow launcher

Imperial weapon rack

Mandalorian weapon rack

The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar has become a tradition that spans a decade, but this is the first advent calendar release that is dedicated in its entirety to The Mandalorian.

The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2021 arrives on September 1, 2021 and is priced at $39.99. It will be available for purchase here. You can see more images of Christmas Grogu below:

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

