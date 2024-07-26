The Big Picture Lego's partnership with Star Wars continues with new sets depicting iconic characters and scenes from the franchise's long history.

Sets like C-3PO and Imperial Star Destroyer offer detailed builds and include bonus collectible figures for fans to enjoy.

The release ties into the Disney+ series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, featuring unique sets and characters from the Star Wars universe.

The decades-long collaboration between Lego and Star Wars has forever linked the two in the minds of fans. The first Lego sets based on the franchise were released in the late 1990s, and the partnership has gone on to produce countless sets, video games, animated series, and more. Lego has revealed a new collection of sets that depict characters and scenes from all across the franchise's long history, and they are now available for pre-order.

Two of the more complex sets in the collection are the C-3PO and Imperial Star Destroyer sets. The C-3PO set is a detailed buildable figure that fans can display. The figure appears to represent the iconic character in his early days on screen, wandering the desolate sands of Tatooine. Movie fans can think of the set's 1138 pieces as a coincidental but hopefully intentional nod to George Luca's THX 1138. The Imperial Star Destroyer set includes an interior showing of the command bridge of the ship, and it features several minifigures including Darth Vader and Imperial officers. Significantly, the set also includes a bonus collectible figure of Cal Kestis, the protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, who is portrayed by actor Cameron Monaghan.

'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' Has Several Unique New Sets

Close

Several of the new sets in this collection tie into the upcoming Disney+ series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which features the voice work of Star Wars legends Mark Hamill and Ahmed Best, and they are joined by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo. The series features the heroes attempting to reassemble a swapped around Star Wars galaxy, which is why the new sets include the Dark Falcon, an X-Wing and Tie Fighter mash-up, and a starfighter piloted by Jedi Bob. The unique Star Wars fun continues with the Creative Play Droid Builder set that allows for the customization of iconic droids, and with the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 that chronicles the history of Lego Star Wars.

The final sets in the release highlight the long history and intergenerational appeal of the franchise by capturing two scenes from each end of the saga. The first is the Sarlacc Pit scene from Return of the Jedi, released in 1983. The set features both the pit and the desert skiff, along with several minifigures from the beloved scene. The second set depicts the duel on Peridea in the Ahsoka series, released 40 years after Return of the Jedi in 2023.

Each of the sets shown here are available for pre-order on the official Lego website. The entire Star Wars franchise is available to stream on Disney+, and you can stay tuned at Collider for all your Star Wars updates.