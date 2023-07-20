Over the past month or so, LEGO has announced several exciting new sets, from the recent Hocus Pocus cottage set, a sea-worthy Jaws set, and a 4,000 piece replica of the Batcave from Batman Returns, among others. As part of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, LEGO revealed even more sets heading to stores soon, including three new Star Wars sets and two Sonic the Hedgehog Brickheadz sets. All new figures and sets will be available beginning September 1.

Starting off small, Sonic fans can bring home the titular blue hedgehog. The 139-piece figure stands at just over three-inches tall (8 cm.) and holds the classic gold ring that's a signature part of the Sonic games. Fans can make a dynamic duo with Miles "Tails" Prower, a 131-piece figure who also stands at just over three inches. Of course, Tails comes with a wrench in hand, a must for the mechanical genius. Both figures come with a baseplate to create an easy display. They both retail at $9.99.

The three new Star Wars sets will transport fans into a LEGO galaxy far, far away, featuring Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle, a New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter set, and everyone's favorite Wookiee Chewbacca. Ahsoka's shuttle is a 599-piece set the brings the action to fans. The model brings its fair amount of detail to the table, with a LEGO minifigure cockpit, a retractable landing gear, two weapons and tools storage compartments, and two stud shooters. No shuttle is complete without a crew, and Ahsoka's comes with four minifigures to man the shuttle: Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Marrok, and Professor Huyang. Lightsabers, blasters, and more are included. It retails at $79.99 and is available for purchase here.

Image via LEGO

The second Ahsoka themed set is the E-Wing vs. Starfighter, which encourages fans to immerse themselves in galactic LEGO chase. The New Republic E-Wing and Shin Hati's Starfighter are a combined total of 1,056 pieces, similarly structured like Ahsoka's shuttle. Each one includes a minifigure cockpit, stud shooters, retractable landing gear, and weapons and tools storage. Additionally, the larger set comes with four minifigures, a New Astromech Droid, with the E-Wing including space behind the cockpit for Captain Porter's droid. It retails at $109.99 and is available for purchase here.

Last but certainly not least, fans can join the best Wookiee in the galaxy on new adventures. The new Chewbacca figure — consisting of 2,319 pieces — is the third addition to the new line-up, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The figure recreates Chewbacca's essence in brick form, with a detailed display that features Chewie wielding a bowcaster. He also comes with a minifigure version and an informational plaque. The main Chewbacca stands 18 inches tall when built. It retails for $199.99 and is available for purchase here. About the figure, César Carvalhosa Soares, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, said: “Designing Chewie in all his glory was one of my favourite projects so far – it was a great challenge to capture his full body of hair in brick-form!”

LEGO Is Gearing up for Ahsoka

The two Ahsoka-themed sets continue to build anticipation for Disney+'s upcoming series, which is currently set to debut on August 23. Starring Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka follows the now former Jedi, an older version of the character viewers have come to know and love as she investigates a galactic threat. The series also stars Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the late Ray Stevenson, David Tennant, Ivanna Sakhno, Genevieve O'Reilly, Dianna Lee Inosanto, and Lars Mikkelsen.

All the LEGO sets officially launch on September 1. Check out more photos below: