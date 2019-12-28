‘LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars’ Is a Terrible Way to End ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Month

0

Listen / download here:



We’re closing out LEGO Star Wars month with LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars … which sounds a heck of a lot better than it actually is. In this 2018 series of animated shorts, new faces team-up with iconic heroes Young Han Solo, Chewbacca, Young Lando Calrissian, BB-8, and General Leia for adventures that span all eras of the Star Wars universe. But is it any good? Tune in to find out!

This month, the Saturday Mourning Cartoons team also reviewed LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles, LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales, and LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. You can also find all of the LEGO Star Wars series we talked about on Disney+ right now!

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please suggest a title to review here, call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406, or drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.