Blasting onto your wishlist just in time for the holidays, LEGO has announced the rollout of its brand new Star Wars AT-AT set. Priced at $800, the newest addition in the long line of LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series pieces, the AT-AT comes stomping towards the Star Wars and LEGO lover in your life with all 6,785 pieces and its gargantuan height of 25 inches.

Made famous from its first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport), used its giant size and multiple guns to complete the Empire's total wipeout of the Rebel Alliance’s shield generator during the Battle of Hoth, ultimately crumbling the Rebellion’s stronghold at Echo Base.

The good folks at LEGO know that you can’t have an AT-AT while sacrificing size and details and for that, they added a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that open up and give you a detailed view right into the belly of the beast. After all pieces have been removed, the four boxes can be combined to show new owners the Battle of Hoth scene. The set also promises to include unmentioned "easter eggs" based around the franchise.

And everybody knows that an AT-AT can’t run itself! The set also comes with General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, and Snowtrooper minifigures as well as two AT-AT drivers, two speeder bikes, and an E-Web blaster cannon. If you already have a collection of Snowtroopers that need a new home, the AT-AT is sure to accommodate. The massive structure can hold an added 40 minifigures inside, setting you up for total domination. Fans of the iconic scene in which Luke Skywalker thinks quickly and wraps a cable around the legs of the giant weaponized machine in hopes of stopping the attack will enjoy the addition of a Skywalker minifigure complete with a wire so you can recreate the attempted takedown at home.

The creator of this set, Henrik Andersen said, “the mega-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it’s been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life.”

Fans of the LEGO world have already run the toy creators out of stock of their other recent $800 release of the Millennium Falcon. The Falcon, which is now listed on their website as "hard to find," is more for the Rebellion supporters out there as its main pieces are centered around the crew holding the old ship together: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO. They even tossed in and an older version of Han along with Rey and Finn so fans can use their imaginations with both the old and new films. Inside the ship, players can enjoy a game of the holographic Dejarik or train with a combat remote helmet. They can also plan their escape from intruders via two escape pod hatches or prepare for an attack at the gunnery station.

No matter what side of the galactic battle you're fighting on, LEGO has you covered with an array of Star Wars-themed collectible construction sets. The set retails for $799.99 and will be available at LEGO.com starting November 26 at midnight EST. Check out more images from the AT-AT set below:

