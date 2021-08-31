TT Games and Warner Bros. Games have announced a new Lego Star Wars game is in the works, called Lego Star Wars Battles, and it will be exclusive to the Apple Arcade. It will be a tower defense game that features many famous Star Wars characters, locations, vehicles.

The game will feature content from all of the Star Wars eras. In it, you'll be able to create battles and scenarios you never got to see in the movies, such as having porgs take on a Tusken Raider. The gameplay of Lego Star Wars Battles involves 1v1 multiplayer battles, where players will assemble a team consisting of a character and a vehicle, and you can choose both from any era in the Star Wars franchise.

While the content from the main movies will be there, content from The Clone Wars and Rogue One are also confirmed. Many characters from the franchise are set to appear, such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rey, Finn, Han Solo, ewoks, stormtroopers, and battle droids. Many vehicles will be available too, such as AT-AT, TIE bombers, and even the Millennium Falcon to name a few. Many locations from the series will be included as well, and you will unlock more as you progress through the game. Some places that will be available will include Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, and Geonosis.

The game's official description explains that:

"Strategy is required to deploy troops and build Lego towers on the battlefield as they attempt to destroy their opponent's base either using a deck of light side or dark side armies, each with their own play style."

There is no released date for Lego Star Wars Battles currently, but it is confirmed to be an Apple Arcade exclusive, meaning you will have to have a subscription with the service in order to play the game.

