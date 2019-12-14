‘LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales’ Explores the Galaxy Far, Far Away Through C-3PO’s Eyes

0

Well before C-3PO got his creepy new red eyes, he was narrating his adventures across the galaxy far, far away in the 2015 series LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales. This Legends show pokes fun at the characters and events of the Star Wars saga by retelling the story through the eyes of the only characters to be present for each and every adventure: C-3PO and R2-D2. But don’t worry, more droid pals will pop up along the way!

The Saturday Mourning Cartoons team of Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis continue LEGO Star Wars month with this animated series that you can watch on Disney+. Kill some time with us while we await the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th. We hope you enjoy the show!

