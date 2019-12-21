‘LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures’ Combines the Best of Both Brands

0

The best combined example of LEGO and Star Wars yet arrives in the 2016 animated series, LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. The original story follows a title family and youngster Rowan whose Force abilities allow him to manipulate LEGO bricks to take things apart and put them together again in creative ways. It’s a fantastic addition to the Legends lore that delivers compelling characters and an entertaining story while also occurring parallel with some of your favorite moments from the Star Wars universe.

Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis continue LEGO Star Wars month with this animated series that you can watch on Disney+ when you’re not watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters.

