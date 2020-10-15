Disney+’s ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ Adds Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams

It sounds like we could be in for a genuine Star Wars reunion when the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ next month. The streaming service announced today that Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Anthony Daniels (C-3P0), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) have joined the voice cast of the animated special, bringing some genuine Star Wars clout to the affair. Previously announced voice cast members include Star Wars: The Clone Wars cast members Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

It’s unclear if this is the complete list of who’s involved with LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and I’ll be very curious to see if Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, or Oscar Isaac reprise their roles in voice form. It would make sense, as the story of the special finds Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids gathering for a feast on Life Day. Rey then sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, and in doing so comes across a mysterious Jedi Temple where she’s hurdled into a cross-timeline adventure that brings her into contact with heroes (and villains) from across the nine Skywalker saga films.

So yeah, it would certainly make sense if Ridley returned in voice form for this special, but I’d also understand if she’d decline after fulfilling her Star Wars duties with last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is very much a nod to the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 17th. Written by David Shayne, the special is directed by Ken Kunningham and is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm.

Check out the cheeky official poster for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special below.