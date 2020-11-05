‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ Trailer Features Kylo Ren Jokes, Baby Yoda, and Two Solos

Lucasfilm has released the first LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer, offering a first look at footage from the upcoming Christmas special airing exclusively on Disney+. Yes indeed, they made a new Star Wars Holiday Special following the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special that aired on TV in 1978 and featured the main cast from Star Wars in an embarrassing new storyline.

The animated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special similarly takes place on Life Day, but it features far more in-jokes and far fewer original cast members. We do know that Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniesl (C-3PO) all contribute to the voice cast, but thus far unconfirmed are Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, or Oscar Isaac. The only one I could maybe hear in this trailer is Ridley, but even then it could just be a solid soundalike. I’m not super convinced Driver would be eager to come back for a LEGO Star Wars movie to poke fun at his shirtless scene in The Last Jedi.

The special looks cute, but it’s definitely geared more towards kids. The story finds Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids gathering for a feast on Life Day, only for Rey to set off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. In doing so, she comes across a mysterious Jedi Temple where she’s hurdled into a cross-timeline adventure that brings her into contact with heroes (and villains) from across the nine Skywalker Saga films.

That’s how this trailer is able to include two Han Solos – one young, one old – Darth Vader, Palpatine, and Kylo Ren all in the same movie.

Check out the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer below. It premieres exclusively on Disney+ on November 17th.