The LEGO Star Wars partnership, which began in 1999 and was really solidified in 2005 (with the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Videogame), has been defined not only by elaborate LEGO sets that allow you to faithfully recreate your favorite Star Wars spaceship while stopping every few minutes to make sure the cat didn’t eat any pieces, but by a multimedia that now includes television shows, TV specials, and even more videogames. And all of the things in the LEGO Star Wars umbrella share a playfully irreverent sense of humor and a willingness to do deep dives into the labyrinthine Star Wars canon and occasionally poke fun at sillier aspects of the franchise. This week’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney+, is no exception. Steeped in Star Wars lore, the special is an absolute delight. And the moments where it truly transcends are not when it’s simply recreating iconic moments from the franchise in recognizable, brick-y LEGO style, but when it subverts or upends the established mythology. Here are our 9 favorite Easter Eggs from the special:

Addition to the New Star Wars Logo

When The Mandalorian debuted a year ago, it introduced a new corporate logo: Following the twinkly Lucasfilm logo, there was now a Star Wars logo (seemingly to differentiate the Disney+ series from non-Star Wars titles coming down the pike, including the Willow reboot and Children of Blood and Bone). That logo returns for LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, but with a couple of twists – the chrome-y, color-blocked characters now end with a LEGO version of sequel trilogy heroine Rey and Star Wars has been replaced with LEGO Star Wars. It’s very cool and funny and shows you how up-to-the-minute LEGO is in its lampooning. Consider this special the children’s building-brick version of Laugh-In. And, yes, there’s a more explicit Mandalorian nod in the special proper, complete with a chintzy version of that series’ beloved score. And another reference we’ll get to in a minute …

Tip Yip

Image via Disney+

A runner in the special is Poe attempting to cook a mysterious meat called “tip yip” (including by heating it using the Millennium Falcon’s engine). If you are wondering what in the wide world of sports Poe is talking about, canonically tip yip is a meat found on the forest moon of Endor (where Return of the Jedi took place). It was introduced into the Star Wars lexicon via Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the 14-acre Star Wars-themed land at both Disneyland in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. In that land’s mythology, you can buy tip yip in Batuu, an outer rim planet and the location of Black Spire Outpost, where the “story” of Galaxy’s Edge takes place. (And, if you were wondering what tip yip really is; it’s unnecessarily immersive Star Wars speak for “chicken.”) There’s an additional, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to looking for presents on Batuu elsewhere in the special, but this one was the one that really made us smile (and also miss Disneyland).

Chewbacca’s Family

Of course, LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a reference to the infamous 1978 holiday special that everyone involved has publicly disowned and George Lucas never allowed to be released. And had the special been more like its LEGO Movie theatrical cousins, it is conceivable that this special would have included references to Bea Arthur, clunky musical numbers. and questionable VR experiences. But this being Disney+, keeper of the Star Wars flame and defender of its reputation, we have to be thankful for what we got – namely a reference to the original special’s Christmas-y celebration of Life Day and also Chewbacca’s family. In the original special, Chewbacca had a wife (named Malla), a father (Itchy), and a son (Lumpy). In the LEGO special, we see three other Wookiees, but they are never explicitly identified. They did keep one other Star Wars Holiday Special tradition — whenever the Wookiees speak (or growl or whatever) there are no subtitles.

Moving Rocks

There aren’t a ton of references to The Last Jedi, arguably the greatest accomplishment in this new Star Wars era (although we do get a LEGO-y version of Snoke’s death, which is a scream, and there’s another bit where Rey has to lift a bunch of rocks using the Force). In The Last Jedi, she naively says that being a Jedi means lifting rocks with her mind. Grumpy old man Luke says she’s wrong and then, in a pivotal moment towards the end of the movie, she’s forced to move rocks with her mind to save her friends. It was great. And she gets to do the same thing here, lifting a whole quarry’s worth of boulders and hurling them towards Darth Vader (it's a whole time travel thing). It’s a fun moment and a great callback to the highpoint of the recent sequel trilogy.

The Emperor Returns

Image via Disney+

Speaking of the sequel trilogy, some of the very best jokes are aimed squarely at the boneheaded move in The Rise of Skywalker to resurrect the Emperor for no discernable reason. Since this is a time travel saga, the Emperor from Return of the Jedi travels back in time to prevent his death in that film. When Kylo Ren, circa Last Jedi, asks how the Emperor has returned, he says, “Life Day miracle!” And later in the episode, when referencing Darth Vader throwing the Emperor down that shaft, Kylo Ren remarks, “And there’s no coming back from that.” Part of why the jokes work so well is because it really is so genial and good-natured. Yes, the Emperor returning from the dead is dumb as hell. But in the hands of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, it’s also very cute.

“Maclunkey!”

So this is a really odd one and incredibly inside baseball: when the Star Wars saga debuted on Disney+ last November, there were yet more changes to the original Star Wars (now known as Star Wars: A New Hope). Supposedly these changes were made by George Lucas himself before selling his company to Disney, one of the more oddball alterations happened in the endlessly futzed-with confrontation between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and alien Greedo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. In this even-stupider version, Greedo shoots first (ugh) but before he does it, he says “Maclunkey!” No reason is given and unlike other Greedo dialogue, it isn’t subtitled, which is even more befuddling. In LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, we see Greedo and what does he yell? “Maclunkey” of course.

Off-World Jawas

This is another Mandalorian riff so you are legally required to love it. During the big Life Day Celebration, Lando (once again voiced by Billy Dee Williams) notices some Jawas waddling by. He sees that their eyes are red instead of yellow, so he remarks that they are “off-world Jawas.” These are the Jawas introduced in The Mandalorian when he travels to desert planet Arvala-7 (where he first finds the Child): They’re the ones who strip his ship and send him on the mission to retrieve the egg from the Mudhorn in the first season’s simplest and most fun episode. (They are off-world because they are away from their homeworld of Tatooine.) It’s worth noting too that they were a key part of the pre-season merchandising blitz, with the characters being turned into action figures and Funko Pops. So it’s fun that their existence is commented on in the context of another treasured toy line. (There has yet to be an official off-world Jawa LEGO figure.)

“It’s a wrap!”

Image via Disney+

This is one of the easier nods and one of the best. When an unnamed Mon Calamari (the race of squid-headed creatures made famous by fan favorite Rebel leader Admiral Ackbar and most recently seen in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian) gives Lando a gift, as Lando opens the box, the Mon Calamari exclaims, “It’s a wrap!” The gift, of course, is a new cape, and the reference is to Ackbar’s famous line in Return of the Jedi when he realizes the Rebels are being drawn into a trap. Sure, it’s a cinch to spot, but that doesn’t make it any less hilarious.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+.

Share Share Tweet Email

New Steppenwolf Snyder Cut Design Reveals an Uglier 'Justice League' Villain Director Zack Snyder teased a new look for his Snyder Cut 'Justice League' villain Steppenwolf, voiced by Ciaran Hinds.