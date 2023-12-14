The Big Picture Star Wars Kids YouTube channel released a LEGO short parodying The Night Before Christmas with Darth Vader and the Emperor celebrating Life Day.

The short features a gift exchange that turns into chaos, with R2-D2 making an appearance.

LEGO versions of Star Wars characters have been popularized through video games and animated specials, allowing fans to connect with the characters in a unique way.

Star Wars fans now have a glimpse at how the LEGO versions of Darth Vader and the Emperor celebrate the holidays. The Star Wars Kids YouTube channel has released a new LEGO short showing the characters celebrating Life Day. The short parodies the classic 'Twas the Night Before Christmas poem by Clement Clarke Moore.

In the short, Yoda narrates what is going on in a style similar to 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. On the second Death Star from Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, along with the Death Star's crew are celebrating Life Day. The fictional holiday was first introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978. At the work party, Darth Vader is even seen wearing a Christmas sweater. The short then shows the crew participating in a gift exchange. However, the gift exchange is soon revealed to be a white elephant one, where someone else can choose to take someone's gift. This leads to the party erupting into chaos. Later in the short, R2-D2 makes an appearance.

In addition to LEGO Star Wars toys, there have also been several video games that show the characters as LEGO versions. There have also been multiple animated specials starring the LEGO versions of the characters, including 2021's LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales and 2022's LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation. Last year, Collider spoke with LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation director Ken Cummingham, who talked about what makes the animated LEGO versions stand out. "I think there's something about the minifig that just allows people to kind of proxy themselves into those characters in a way," Cunningham told Collider. "There's just a kind of openness about them because the design is simple and less specific, you know? I think that actually is like the biggest secret with those things. And then there's just an openness to the storytelling that we're doing that also helps that."

The Infamous 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

Ever since it aired in 1978, the Star Wars Holiday Special has been infamous for its negative reception. Over the years, it has been referenced in pop culture, including in Weird Al's music video White & Nerdy. Life Day was also celebrated in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which premiered on Disney+ in 2020. A documentary on the special, A Disturbance in the Force, was released on Blu-ray and digitally on December 5 in the U.S.

The LEGO Star Wars: Twas the Night Before Life Day short can be watched below, and the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is streaming now on Disney+:

