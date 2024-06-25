The Big Picture LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premieres on Disney+ on September 13, swapping hero and villain roles in the iconic franchise.

See new images below from the new special featuring Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and more.

Star Wars projects on the horizon include Skeleton Crew, Andor Season 2, and Ahsoka Season 2, and more.

One exciting Star Wars project from a passionate corner of the fan base just got an exciting new look. The official Star Wars X account debuted four new images from the upcoming special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 13. The first trailer for Rebuild the Galaxy debuted early in May, which showed the first look at the Star Wars special that aims to swap the roles of heroes and villains while following a nerf-herder on his journey to restore order to a fractured galaxy. The images feature new looks at iconic Star Wars characters like Anakin Skywalker and C-3PO, but also sneaking into the background behind Anakin is Darth Jar Jar.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who previously teamed up on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Detective Pikachu. Chris Buckley, who has worked as an animator on movies like The Last Jedi and Jurassic World, along with other LEGO Star Wars projects in the past, will direct the special. Mark Hamill is back to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, with Stranger Things icon Gaten Matarazzo set to voice Sig Greebling. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Michael Cusack, Tony Revelori, and Ahmed Best.

What’s New in the World of ‘Star Wars’?

Close

In addition to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premiering on Disney+ later this year, there are also several current and future Star Wars projects to be excited about. The Acolyte, a series set 100 years before The Phantom Menace that details the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the Sith during the High Republic, recently crossed its mid-season threshold. The show has been well-received by those reviewing the project in good faith but also bombed by racist and misogynistic members of the general audience, landing a solid 85% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 13% audience score.

Looking towards the future, Star Wars has Skeleton Crew confirmed to premiere later this year, as well as the highly anticipated Andor Season 2 which has yet to nail down an official date but is expected to release sometime in 2025. Dave Filoni has also confirmed he's working on Ahsoka Season 2 and also has several Star Wars movies in development, including his New Republic film, as well as The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to release in 2026.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premieres on September 13. Check out the new images above and stream the first four episodes of The Acolyte, now on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+