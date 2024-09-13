The Big Picture LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a new series on Disney+.

During our interview, Gaten Matarazzo discusses how joining Star Wars was full-circle for him, and Tony Revolori reveals if the dark side has cookies.

Marasi Martin also spoke about what she hopes might be on the horizon for Yesi.

A brand-new Star Wars series debuted on Disney+ today, and it has the potential to become one of the most unanimously liked Star Wars series because it's hard to dislike the adorable antics of LEGO figures. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a four-episode miniseries, with a very open-ended finale, which sees the Star Wars galaxy flipped on its head as the good guys become the bad guys and the bad guys become the heroes.

Written by the creative duo Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, Rebuild the Galaxy is a hero's tale for the lowly nerf-herder Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), who finds himself thrown head-first into an epic battle of good versus evil after he unearths the “cornerstone,” a powerful artifact hidden within a long-forgotten Jedi temple. Luckily, he isn't alone in his pursuit of saving the galaxy as Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan) becomes his (mostly) wise mentor and Yesi Scala (Marsai Martin) remains a stalwart friend and ally. Unfortunately, the only ally Sig doesn't have in his newfound galaxy is his brother, and fellow nerf-herder Dev (Tony Revolori), who has fallen to the dark side.

Ahead of the premiere, I caught up with Matarazzo, Revolori, and Martin to discuss LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. During our hilarious and upbeat conversation, we spoke about what corners of the Star Wars galaxy they would want to rebuild; how joining Star Wars was a full-circle moment for Matarazzo; and whether or not the dark side really does have cookies. And yes, the bit is real. Two years ago, when I spoke with the creators of LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, we joked about starting a petition for a Valentine's Day-themed film. You can read the full transcript of the conversation with Tony Revolori, Gaten Matarazzo, and Marsai Martin below or watch it in the player above.

What Part of the Star Wars Universe Would You Change?

COLLIDER: I love the LEGO Star Wars universe, and the series concept is just so fun because it changes things up. My first question for all three of you is a fun one, which is if you could rebuild one aspect of the Star Wars canon, what would you choose to change and why?

GATEN MATARAZZO: Ooh. This is a really, really good question.

TONY REVOLORI: Really good question. I think I would change Qui-Gon Jinn dying.

MATARAZZO: Good.

REVOLORI: Because I would love to see him stay throughout the rest of the movies and what he would do.

MATARAZZO: I agree.

I love that.

MATARAZZO: Oh, I think what I'm going to pick is I know that this is just because of limitations of filmmaking and not really knowing what would end up becoming the lightsaber battles that we saw, I would love for the duel between Vader and Obi-Wan in A New Hope to have a revamp and to see... Because we saw in Attack of the Clones, we saw Yoda, even though he's old as hell and can't move. He just lets the force overtake him and leaps around the walls. How cool would it be if Obi-Wan just out of nowhere just starts running on the walls and back flipping over Vader? And it's a crazy duel between two old farts? I just wish that we could see that.

MARSAI MARTIN: Oh, wow.

MATARAZZO: I know that you can't because it was made in 1977 and Alec Guinness was 80 when he made it. Yeah.

Hey, anything is possible. We could do it in LEGOs.

MATARAZZO: Anything is possible. We can do it in LEGO.

And Marsai, for you?

MARTIN: Listen, I would go with the boys on this, but they already know what I'm about to say because I only know a little... Only a few bits of the Star Wars world. Honestly, I'm going to go what they say because they good.

MATARAZZO: Those are good.

MARTIN: They're the pros.

MATARAZZO: Yeah, ours are really good anyway.

MARTIN: They're honestly the pros here.

MATARAZZO: Thank you for that.

Has being part of Star Wars now made you want to go back and experience more of it and introduce yourself to aspects of it you maybe weren't super familiar with before?

MARTIN: Yes. I'm currently trying to figure that out now. It's an ongoing joke on, every time I go into the studio with Dan and Benji, they're like, "So what Star Wars movie have you seen now?" I'm like, "None. None yet. I don't know." And as soon as I get some free time, I'm literally going to turn on the TV and just go right into it. But yes, absolutely. I mean, I've known for so long how beloved of a franchise that it is and how it's loved by so many. And a lot of my family members are into it, so to be able to be in this world that is so welcoming as well to really learning and going from top to bottom is something that is exciting. I can't wait to do it.

Does the Dark Side Really Have Cookies?

I love that. Tony, I have a question for you. Between Willow and this, this is now the second time I've seen you essentially fall to the proverbial dark side. Do they actually have

cookies over on the dark side?

REVOLORI: They don't have cookies.

MATARAZZO: No. Dammit.

No?

REVOLORI: They have a cool bakery.

MATARAZZO: There you go.

REVOLORI: That's all I'll say. You got to come over. Come over to the dark side sometime, and I'll show you the bakery.

MATARAZZO: You don't need a membership. You get a day pass. You just go in, they pull you in.

REVOLORI: Just come through.

MATARAZZO: Just come through.

Yeah. It's like the Disney Genie pass, right? With just the quick pass into.

REVOLORI: I know some people.

Lightning Lane. But jokes aside, I did notice there's a vocal difference between how you play the good Dev and then Darth Devastator. How did you find those vocal differences in the performance?

REVOLORI: To be honest, I think I naturally have a raspy voice when I speak. And I can get a little bit sick and you can hear it sometimes and whatever. I leaned into that once I became Darth Dev and just kept that going and toned it up just a little bit. But we definitely wanted to have a difference between the two. And it is a really interesting thing because there's moments in the show where he maybe slightly goes back to the other version of himself.

MATARAZZO: Truly.

REVOLORI: It's we're playing with the duality of maybe he doesn't remember, but there's still a part of him that is the original Dev in some way, shape or form that wants and nay I say, needs Sig as a brother.

I love that. I'm really hoping we get more of this. The four episodes was not enough. I'm like, "I need more of this story."

REVOLORI: Let's start writing a petition right now.

Yes, right now. Somehow, every time I do a Star Wars LEGO interview, somebody says like, "Let's start a petition," for something. I think we're continuing my bit.

REVOLORI: Yes, we love bits.

Joining 'Rebuild the Galaxy' Was a Full-Circle Moment For Gaten Matarazzo

Got to love them. Gaten, for you, what was it like getting to be part of the Star Wars universe and the audition process and joining this?

MATARAZZO: It was an unreal experience. I mean, it's been my absolute dream since I was seven years old. Star Wars is the reason that I have the love for cinema that I do. It started with that. That was my deep, deep obsession. And then it branched off from there. And I was actually, what was weird is I remember I was in the middle of doing a show in New York where I live and I got an email from my manager. And they were just like, "Hey, is this something you'd be interested in? They want to give you the full script and see if this is something you want to approach."

And I was like, "I don't care if they want me to do one line that's like a grunt somewhere. I'm there 100% without a doubt in my mind." And then, of course, I learned about how in-depth of a characteristic Sig was and how involved he was going to be in the story. And it just was the most elating feeling in the world. And then getting in the room with Dan, Benji and Chris who are just unreal. Just such an incredible trio, such an amazing project.

And I mean, I can't tell you how many times I played the original LEGO Star Wars Complete Saga game on my Wii to an extent where my mom was like, "You are going to rot your brain, mister." And yeah, it's a real honor to be here and to be doing it with such incredible people like Marsai and Tony.

And now you can say, "Mom, you see, it was research for my future role."

MATARAZZO: Yeah, come on. It was research. Thank you. I always knew. I always knew.

You know. And then Marsai for my last question, I'm curious, where do you see Yesi's journey going if we do get a successful petition for Season2 2?

MARTIN: Oh, man, I think that's the beauty of Yesi is there's so many opportunities for her to just do whatever, and she's just ready to go. But what I do like about Yesi is that she's very open. She has who she's inspired by and who she wants to talk to, which hopefully you'll be able to see. And I think honestly, there's a lot of ways that she can go in different lanes that she can get to, and she's very ambitious. If she's going to see something, she going to get it. Whatever it is, whatever Dan and Benji decide to take the story, I mean I'm all ears and I will be present, so we shall see.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is streaming now on Disney+.

