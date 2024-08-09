The Big Picture Join Sig Greebling and iconic characters like Luke Skywalker in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Discover a thrilling adventure as they face off against formidable foes and uncover hidden secrets.

Featuring a unique blend of wit, bravery, and LEGO humor, this animated parody is a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

The Star Wars galaxy is being built brick by brick in the all new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The trailer for the new animated Star Wars parody just debuted at the recently opened 2024 D23 Expo, and it features more than a few surprises for young and old fans of the franchise. Though perhaps the most exciting news is some of the new cast members that will be joining the cast none other than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

The new "four-piece special event" that is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy follows an all-new hero named Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), who has grown up hearing all about the amazing stories of his favorite heroes from the Star Wars galaxy. However, everything changes with Sig stumbles upon a magical piece, which suddenly thrusts him into an alternate version of the beloved galaxy. Now Sig is in a world that is fundamentally different from his own, featuring bizarre things like TIE Fighter and X-Wing hybrids, evil versions of classic characters like Darth Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), and more. With the help of Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan) and a hippie variant of Luke Skywalker, Sig hopes to change the galaxy back to the way things were before he found that mischievous brick.

'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' Features a Star-Studded Cast

Along with the new trailer, Disney and Lucasfilm also revealed the exciting voice cast that will be lending their talents to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Suffice it to say, many of these voices are fan-favorites from the main Skywalker Saga of Star Wars films. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is set to feature special appearances from Luke Skywalker star Mark Hamill, Jar Jar Binks star Ahmed Best, C-3P0 star Anthony Daniels, Rose Tico star Kelly Marie Tran, Jannah star Naomi Ackie, and Lando Calrissian star Billy Dee Williams. As for the new cast members, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will also feature Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tony Revolori, Black-ish star Marsai Martin, and Smiling Friends star Michael Cusack.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will be constructing itself exclusively on Disney+ starting Friday, September 13th, 2024.