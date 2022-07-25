The characters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy are going on summer vacation. The Star Wars YouTube channel has released a new clip of the upcoming Disney+ animated special LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. The special will premiere on August 5.

The clip begins with Finn (Omar Miller) leading Poe Dameron (Jake Green), Chewbacca, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), R2-D2, BB-8, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and Rey Skywalker (Helen Sadler) to the Halcyon, an ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcrusier, with the goal to have some fun. The group is greeted by a hologram of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), who is the starline's newly appointed ambassador. Although Finn is excited, Poe and Rose are hesitant about if heroes should take vacations. However, Finn convinces Poe to enjoy the vacation by showing him all the available activities on the starcruiser. Poe then plans out the group's schedule with a long list of activities, with five minutes of relaxing time between shuffleboard and the engineering room experience.

The special is set shortly after 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In the special, Finn becomes separated from the group and meets the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Leia Organa (Shelby Young). The three then share their own stories of vacations that didn't go they way they had originally planned. The special will also star "Weird Al" Yankovic as Vic Vankoh, Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria, Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper, Paul F. Tompkins as Rad, Dee Bradley Baker as Bobba Fett, Ashly Burch as the Tour Droit, Kyliegh Curran as Sidero, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Allie Feder as Sy Snootles, Ross Marquand as Han Solo, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt, Matt Sloan as Darth Vader, and Matthew Wood as Ben Solo.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation was written by David Shayne. Shayne is also an executive producer for the special. It was directed by Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron are executive producers for the special. LEGO versions of Star Wars characters also appeared in 2020's The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and 2021's LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is one of many Star Wars projects being released on Disney+ in 2022. The second season of the animated series The Bad Batch, a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is scheduled to premiere on September 28. A new animated series Tales of the Jedi is set to premiere this fall. In live action, the Rogue One prequel Andor is scheduled to premiere on August 31.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will premiere on Disney+ on August 5. In the meantime, check out the clip of the special below: