Ahead of the premiere of the third LEGO Star Wars movie, aptly titled LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, the film's writer, David Shayne, and director Ken Cunningham chatted with Collider about the upcoming film. LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is largely set aboard the Halcyon, the luxury Chandrilan Star Liner which has featured in numerous recent Star Wars adventures due to the launch of the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. The adventure reunites the LEGO-sized versions of Finn (Omar Miller), Rey (Helen Sadler), Poe (Jake Green), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Chewie, and the trio of droids as they embark on a rare vacation before their work for the rebellion resumes. Finn feels left out as his friends set out on their own vacation activities, which puts him in a unique position to be visited by three Force Ghosts—Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and General Leia (Shelby Young)—who teach him all about seizing the moment and having a little fun.

In our interview with David Shayne and Ken Cunningham, the creative duo spoke about telling the only Sequel Trilogy stories since The Rise of Skywalker, reimagining Adam Driver's Ben Solo as a young boy on a family vacation, working with "Weird Al" Yankovic, bringing back Yvette Nicole Brown's Freemaker Adventures character, and including the Halcyon in their story. We also joked about launching the official campaign to get LEGO Star Wars to tell a Valentine's Day special.

COLLIDER: Well, first of all, thank you both so much for making such a wonderful movie. I am not at all ashamed to admit that it made me cry the four times that I watched it.

DAVID SHAYNE: Excellent. I feel weird cheering that something made you cry, but yay.

Mission accomplished.

KEN CUNNINGHAM: Just very happy.

I keep telling people that the LEGO movies are my Sequel Trilogy. Before these movies happened, I was never really a LEGO movie fan, but these films fully converted me. I want to know, Ken, what is it about the LEGO movies that strike at the heart the way that they do? Because I feel like all the audiences just end up loving these movies so much.

CUNNINGHAM: Oh, I mean, this is maybe a little esoteric or whatever, but I think there's something about the minifig that just allows people to kind of proxy themselves into those characters in a way. There's just a kind of an openness about them because the design is simple and less specific, you know? I think that actually is like the biggest secret with those things. And then there's kind of just an openness to the storytelling that we're doing that also helps that. David, do you have any other thoughts on that?

SHAYNE: No. I'm sitting here thinking what a wonderful question and what a great answer. I had never really put that together that there is that visual simplicity. That proxy word is exactly right. That it allows us to put ourselves in there. I think there is certainly with LEGO and this goes all the way back to the video games and the early specials, there is a warmth and a creativity that LEGO specifically lets you bring in. And when you meld it with Star Wars, it's just this kind of, I don't know, it's like making the perfect dish with all the right ingredients. I could say certainly creatively it's you cannot believe all that you get to play with in terms of doing it. So it does lend itself both to getting to do humor, to have all this action-adventure of Star Wars, that sense of family, that sense of connection, but also that we do get to put in heart and getting moments to make you cry four times. There's something very specific, that it just sort of hands over to you.

Absolutely. I think the character that made me cry, of course, is Ben Solo. The LEGO movies have given us so much Ben Solo content and I want to know, David, are you guys secret Ben Solo fans? Because there's definitely a lot to fan girl about with this character in this movie.

SHAYNE: He's a really fun character and I think it's such a great performance by Adam Driver in the Sequel Trilogy, and it is fun to imagine him as a younger kid and what does that look like and sort of to get to play with that. Certainly again, like going back to that LEGO thing of a lot of our audience is kids. You kind of look for those kid entry points and I think in a lot of ways, particularly his adventure in this... It's a very familiar thing. I think we've all been kids on the family vacation that was not going quite the way we wanted it to go. Certainly, I can speak as the father of two daughters that I've embarrassed my children. I remember rolling my eyes at my parents and so it just becomes a really fun character to do. Then Matt Wood just does this amazing performance. He's brilliant and just keeps finding all these little nuances on the character, just that he pulls from the page and that aren't on the page and just brings it to this whole other level.

What has it been like getting to tell really the only Sequel Trilogy stories that have come out since The Rise of Skywalker?

CUNNINGHAM: Oh, it's just been so much fun. We were talking about this earlier. For me what's great [is] I was like the 10-year-old kid seeing the first film and going to the theater multiple times, but then the latest trilogy is like my daughter's trilogy. I mean maybe I showed her Star Wars first, I'm not sure. But I mean for her, Rey, like she really related to Rey and so for her it's... So to be able to put those things together for me, like as a father kind of on a personal level is really great, and have her like, be really stoked about it.

SHAYNE: I think for me, it's, I just kind of can't believe I keep getting to play, and I always use that word with all these characters. I mean, I love them. I've been a Star Wars fan since I was a boy. We say this a lot, like all of us are fans. Like every time when there's something new that's coming out, I get excited. I get excited for the Sequel Trilogy [and] Visions, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, and more. Just keep it [coming] I am so happy to have that. Then to get to do the LEGO spin on those characters and to get to do it from that slightly askew point of view is just a joy. It just feels so great. It has been fun getting to continue to see Rey and Poe and Finn and Rose and BB-8 and just get to see what they're doing in this universe that I pinch myself a lot, frankly.

So far we've seen the holiday season, we've seen the spooky season, we've seen summer vacation. When are we going to get some like, love in the air? When are we getting Valentine's Day? I've got my hot pink Darth Vader Funko Valentine's pop. I'm just saying LEGO needs to get on that level. Like where is the Valentine's Day story?

SHAYNE: Maggie, you have the power and the fan base to make it happen, speak it into the universe.

I will make it happen.

SHAYNE: It's on you. I don't want to throw this one back to you and say, it's on you, but it's on you.

I'll start the campaign tonight.

SHAYNE: I appreciate that.

There are so many fun gags in this film. There are so many funny jokes. There's the "so-low" joke. There's the Anakin with the scuba diving Darth Vader helmet coming out of the water. Are these think tank jokes or is this like all your humor or like who is coming up with these? Because they're genius.

SHAYNE: So that's really sweet. It is ultimately a think tank, it's a huge process. There's a lot of people who are touching at various points. I work pretty closely at the beginning with the LEGO and Lucasfilm team, and we craft the story, and then I write the script and write a bunch of drafts of the script, and we punch and do everything. And then we are lucky enough to be able to get a writer's room. Ken and his team are in on there as well. We get Motz and Roth who created Freemaker Adventures, they've come back. Michael Price, who did the original LEGO Star Wars specials comes in, and we get to do it like a writer's room and people are pitching gags. Anybody who's there throws out a joke during the records, we will come up with all lines just in the moment. And that's even before it lands on Ken's desk and then, well, Ken, you should talk about your team.

CUNNINGHAM: I mean, we just kind of keep pushing, right? So I leave the door open for my teams to pitch stuff to me, and then I pitch it to these guys. We would have weekly meetings and sort of talk through stuff, and we're just kind of constantly churning through the material and trying to elevate it, like up to the point where we just absolutely have to stall. Like we go like right up to the last moment where it's "Okay, we have to stall."

SHAYNE: We're not finished, we're just out of time. I mean, really people do that. There were people even in like “Gamorrean Girls,” people were pitching out little jokes, nice size moments during the recording, as we were recording. It's our composer, Michael Kramer's wife, she was our Sy [Snootles] singing. Then we started putting lines in her mouth for the song we just thought, "Well, that's funny, let's try that." I mean and the really fun thing about animation, in particular, is you can just gather all this stuff and go, "Oh, that works. Let's take a piece of that." So I know it's a cliché, but it is definitely a team effort.

Now, Ken, when you are directing animation, what is the key thing that you're keeping in mind when you're laying out these scenes? Because there are a lot of pretty impressive moments [and] lots of things going on in some of these scenes in this movie.

CUNNINGHAM: I mean, again, it's like cliché, but it's the story, right? All that stuff is filtered on down to the shot level, like what is serving the story, you know? So that's my guiding principle all the way through it. You kind of like as a scene comes in... So say for the scene with Ben doing the musical number, you start to riff on ideas. So where does this take me? For that, I went to Baz Luhrmann and did a lot of watching Baz Luhrmann films. You sort of try to bring that in. But it's always, what's serving the story, you know?

I definitely saw the Baz influence. So I'm glad to hear that confirmed.

CUNNINGHAM: I've always wanted to do a musical. So it was like an awesome opportunity to yeah, get to do that.

SHAYNE: Oh, Ken's been trying to get a dance number since the Holiday Special, since the first one. Yeah. So we were glad to finally oblige him and make it so.

One of the big locations is the house on which slowly the Halcyon getting incorporated into a lot of Star Wars stories lately. Have you been to the actual Halcyon yet? Have you been aboard the Galactic Starcruiser?

SHAYNE: Not yet. Got to get to Florida. I'm dying to go. It's it looks incredibly fun.

CUNNINGHAM: What was really cool is we got lots of concept art and stuff. Because he was in the process while we were kind of in process of designing. So we got access to a lot of the concept work and we sort of batted ideas back and forth with the LEGO team in Denmark for the ship itself.

SHAYNE: Well yeah, I was just saying Lucasfilm, sorry. Jason Stein and Leland Chee both had been working on it. So I was reading sort of briefs and that was just helpful. Even just to know the locations and what kind of happens aboard the ship. So it was a fun thing to incorporate it sort of came out of, "We want to tell this story of the gang on vacation." It became very organic. So it became a very natural location. Then it was storytelling-wise, we knew kind of early on that we wanted to split up the team and a cruise ship is a good place to get lost in that kind of storytelling so that you could send Finn off on his own adventure.

Speaking about musical numbers, the last time we talked, you had just gotten Christian Slater to voice Ren, and then this time you have Weird Al. What was that like getting Weird Al? Did he come to you wanting to be in it? Did you create this character and just hope that you would get him? How did that happen?

SHAYNE: Nope. You just said it, Maggie. We created the character and hoped we would get him. We were hoping. He’s a Star Wars fan. I mean he has not been shy about it over the years. Then you hope and hope and hope. And then one day you find out from your casting director, Lindsay sends out the email, "We got him!" And he's like, ah, I mean, it's exciting.

Did that section change at all once you secured him? Did you work with it, tweak it, play with some of his own kind of quirks and personality traits?

CUNNINGHAM: Well, kind of. We were so enamored by the idea [that] we just kind of took it on faith that it was going to happen. We crafted it with him in mind, from the beginning before we had him. I mean, I was kind of nervous, because if we don't—if this doesn't happen—like what do we do? But yeah, no, we just basically crafted it, and then he brought a lot in the record. So that's when he touched it, he would riff things.

SHAYNE: He was game. It was written with him in mind, and it's true, I really don't know what our plan B would've been and even designs kind of started just, it was a lot of, I don't know, just being really hopeful. As Ken said, he was great in the record, it was super fun. We did it over Zoom. He was in the studio, and we had him play Vic Vankoh and doing all of his lines and doing riffs and coming up with funny stuff. He would sort of take anything that we threw at him, and then he worked with Michael Kramer. We had the temp track, and we had the track laid out and just hearing him sing these lyrics was just. It's a career highlight. I'm so glad you're thrilled, because we're all thrilled. I think it's just, you kind of can't believe that he's doing this. It was amazing.

CUNNINGHAM: I mean, it's always funny, because there are these moments where you just slip into fan boyness, right? And I remember in that particularly once we got past the dialogue and just watching Michael and Al work together, like as musical artists, we just all sort of sat back and were like it was just such a privilege to kind of watch that process.

SHAYNE: Yeah. Michael Kramer [would] be like, "Whoa, [can] we try this in a falsetto?" And Al was game "Whoa at the beach," like he was just, he was in, he was a... I don't think there was anything we ever threw at him that he wasn't willing to try and do. And of course, killed it.

You also got another really big Star Wars fan to voice a character in this as well, which is Yvette Nicole Brown. I just love the whole fake marriage trope. That just cracked me up. When did that idea come about? Was that something early on the planning or something that evolved? Because I just, everything about that cracked me up.

SHAYNE: That was early on. We knew we wanted to do an Obi-Wan story. We knew the series was coming out, and we said, "Oh, he should team up with a rebel on a spy mission." That was how much we knew, and again, it was Josh Ryan at Lucasfilm, and Josh said, "Oh we have Valeria from Freemaker." We're like great. Yes, we absolutely do. She was awesome on that show. So to get her to come back, that was another one. We wrote it to her. We just hoped she would be willing to do it again. She was incredibly game and super funny. Valeria is such a wonderful character. She brings so much. Yvette brings so much to that character. Like it was really great to have her back. I worked on Freemaker. So like to get basically legacy characters of Valeria and Wick Cooper into this special. So it feels like we in our little LEGO Star Wars universe was a treat. Yeah, she's a huge fan. Talk about somebody else who's super game to try anything.

