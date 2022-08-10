Slather on some sunscreen and have your lightsaber at the ready, because Disney+'s new LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special is now streaming. And to celebrate, the Star Wars Youtube channel has just released a new Booth to Beach featurette.

The new featurette gives us a glimpse at the voices behind the little figurines that occupy the world of the special. These include Weird Al Yankovic and Star Wars alum Billy Dee Williams as they work to embody the characters that they portray. Also shown in the featurette is fellow Star Wars alum, Kelly Marie Tran. Each actor — or in Yankovic's case, musical guest — is shown in their voice acting booth voicing out scenes that play alongside the behind-the-scenes look.

The featurette also highlights "Scarif Beach Party", a new song made for the special by Yankovic himself. The song plays during the Scarif segment of the special, which sees Darth Vader and Palpatine head to the beach planet for some fun in the sun, and to win a contest to become "ruler of the beach." Yankovic's upbeat "Scarif Beach Party" plays throughout the featurette as we see all the voice actors letting loose on their characters' eclectic summer getaways.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Yvette Nicole Brown on Bringing Valeria to 'LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation'

Williams reprises his role as Lando Calrissian, the smuggler with loads of charm who, in the Star Wars saga, turns his scheming ways into strategy for the Rebel Alliance. Tran also reprises her own role as Rose Tico.

Along with the look into the voice acting booths, the new featurette also shows some highlights from the special, including a game of Force-volleyball, Jabba the Hutt dancing as a crowd chants his name, Darth Vader applying sunscreen on Palpatine, and, of course, some lightsaber fights.

The new special is the latest entry in the very popular series of cross-saga stories that blend LEGO iconography and humor with the beloved characters and settings from Star Wars. The LEGO Star Wars specials started with 2020's LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and continued with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. The events in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will take place shortly after the events of the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will feature many fan-favorite characters.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is currently streaming on Disney+. You can take a look at the new featurette below: