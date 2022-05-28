All of your favorite Star Wars characters are going on a summer vacation in a new special on Disney+. Revealed during Friday's Star Wars Celebration session, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation is another holiday special that explores what happens when the folks from a galaxy far far away need a break to enjoy the sunshine, beaches, and everything about summer. A new poster was also shown off on Twitter that teases a "fully operational" summer, including fan favorites like Darth Vader, Rey, Rose, Han Solo, Leia, and many more. The special comes exclusively to Disney+ on August 5.

As explained during the event, Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation follows the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca looking to relax in the summer sun after their fateful battle with Emperor Palpatine. The galaxy's heroes need a vacation badly, but, as many family vacations often turn out, things don't go according to plan. Throughout their attempts at rest and relaxation, they also learn about the other Star Wars heroes, villains, and everybody in between who tried to take a break only for it all to blow up in their faces. Think LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, but with a more light, summery twist that recounts the various vacations of Star Wars history.

Making up the special will be an expansive roster of just about every famous character from the franchise alongside some newer faces. LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures characters Wick Cooper and Valeria (cue Yvette Nicole Brown's delighted scream) will be returning with the special, along with a new character in Vic Vankoh, voiced by legendary parody musician "Weird Al" Yankovik. The broadcast pointed out that Finn in particular will be "front and center" in the new special, which is also sure to future some new musical numbers fit for the summer.

While discussing the new special, the panel also unveiled the full voice cast coming in. It stars Helen Sadler as Rey, Jake Green as Poe, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, and Omar Miller as Finn with Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kyliegh Curran, Matt Lanter, Matt Sloan, Matt Wood, Ross Marquand, Shelby Young, Trevor Devall, Thomas Lennon, and Paul F. Thompkins rounding out the group.

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation was one of a number of new projects in the pipeline detailed during the Star Wars Celebration including Andor and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, along with the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Doing another LEGO special is always a safe bet to tide fans over in the meantime though. Both of the previous films were decently-received palate cleansers between major releases that offered some more light-hearted fun in the Star Wars universe

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation releases amidst the dog days of summer on August 5 on Disney+. Check out the poster below.

