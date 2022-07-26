Even though San Diego Comic-Con is officially over, there are so many exciting things to look forward to in the near future. One of the upcoming Disney+ specials is LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation and, ahead of its August premiere, the special revealed a sunny new poster at SDCC.

The poster sees all our favorite Star Wars characters in their purest LEGO form living their best life on the beach. Characters from across the Star Wars universe like Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Chewbacca are featured in the image, but many characters have a sun-soaked twist to them. Finn is wearing a Hawaiian shirt, the stormtroopers are hilariously wearing swimsuits, Ray is wearing an oversize hat and sunglasses while reading a good book on the beach, and BB-8 looks like they just came back from a glorious day at the spa. Other joy-filled highlights include Emperor Palpatine enjoying his rule over the beach and “Weird Al” Yankovic dancing the night away to the cantina band.

The story of this special sees the sequel trilogy crew of Finn, Ray, Rose, and Poe trying to have a nice vacation on a luxurious Galactic Star Cruiser named the Halcyon. However, things don’t go to plan when the group gets separated and Finn is visited by three Force Ghosts. Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker, and Princess Leia who all tell stories from vacations past. Along with the poster, a new clip was shown at SDCC which sets up Finn's arc in the special. From all the promotional material released so far, Summer Vacation seems to be a humorous take on A Christmas Carol-type story where a character gets visited by three ghosts with Finn most likely going to learn many valuable lessons from the stories he’s told. Finn’s trying really hard to make this the best vacation ever which is sure to lead to some conflict within the core group.

Image via Disney+

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation premieres on Disney+ on August 5 and will be the third Lego special on the streamer after LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. If Summer Vacation is anything like those past specials, this is going to be a hilarious and endlessly cute relaxing time in a galaxy far, far away. Summer Vacation will star “Weird Al” Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Lego Star Wars regulars like Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor.

While we wait for this new special to drop, you can view the new poster and watch the trailer down below as well as catch up on all things Lego Star Wars on Disney+ now.