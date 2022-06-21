Disney+ has released a trailer for their newest Lego Star Wars special, Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation, and by the looks of things, this brick-tastic take on the Galaxy Far, Far Away is going to be just as delightful as the ones that came before it. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special saw Rey learning the true meaning of Life Day, while Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales followed Poe Dameron as he tried to escape Castle Vader. Now, the latest adventure looks to be a Finn-centric story set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

When Finn, Rose, Rey, and Poe board the Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon for an end-of-summer vacation, Finn is determined that he and his friends have the trip of a lifetime. Though it's not clear what precisely goes awry, Finn finds himself alone at the bar — but not for long. He is greeted by the ghost of Obi-Wan Kenobi who encourages him to cheer up and shares his own vacation story. One that involves a dancing Jabba the Hutt.

Like Terrifying Tales, this special will feature three stories-within-a-story as Anakin Skywalker and Leia Organa also share their own vacation tales with Finn. And while Ben Solo might not be around to hang out with the gang on the Halcyon, he does feature in Leia's story, finally getting the chance to pilot the Millennium Falcon. Before he takes the wheel, though, Leia advises him not to lose a hand which is "a thing in our family."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation' Poster Teases a "Fully Operational" Summer of Fun

The cast for the special includes Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams reprising their live-action roles as Rose Tico, C-3PO, and Lando Calrissian respectively along with Helen Sadler as Rey, Omar Miller as Finn, Jake Green as Poe Dameron, and Matthew Wood as Ben Solo, all of whom voiced the characters in earlier LEGO specials. Also along for the ride are Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kyliegh Curran, Matt Lanter, Matt Sloan, Ross Marquand, Shelby Young, Trevor Devall, Thomas Lennon, and Paul F. Thompkins.

In a fun twist, the special will also feature "Weird Al" Yankovik playing a character named Vic Vankoh. Yankovik is also expected to provide new music for the special in the form of a song called "Scarif Beach Party." Fans of a certain age will remember that this is not Yankovik's first musical foray into Star Wars. In 1999 the parody musician released "The Saga Begins," a song that follows the plot of The Phantom Menace to the tune of Don McLean's "American Pie."

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation hits Disney+ on August 3. Check out the trailer and synopsis below: