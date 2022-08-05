Ahead of the premiere of LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Collider got to chat with one of the film's stars, Yvette Nicole Brown, about bringing her Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures character, Valeria, into the delightfully fun interlude with Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) in the movie.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is largely set aboard the Halcyon, the luxury Chandrilan Star Liner which has featured in many Star Wars adventures due to the launch of the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. The adventure reunites the LEGO-sized versions of Finn (Omar Miller), Rey (Helen Sadler), Poe (Jake Green), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Chewie, and the trio of droids as they embark on a rare vacation before their work for the rebellion resumes. Finn feels left out as his friends set out on their own vacation activities, which puts him in a unique position to be visited by three Force Ghosts—Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and General Leia (Shelby Young)—who teach him all about seizing the moment and having a little fun.

In our 1-on-1 interview with Yvette Nicole Brown, the voice behind the rebel fighter Covette Valeria, we chatted about the fake marriage trope employed during her adventure with Obi-Wan Kenobi, why she would want to be a Mandalorian in The Mandalorian, what she has heard about the recent Community rumors, and what she can tell us about her role in the upcoming Disenchanted movie, which is a sequel to the fan-favorite Enchanted, which starred Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

What was it like getting to come back and play Valeria again? Because you voice turned her in Freemakers as well.

BROWN: It was such a lovely surprise, I was actually in Ireland shooting Disenchanted when I got the call, and they were like, "Do you want to come and be Valeria again?" I was like, "Absolutely," and they were like, "She has a first name now, we named her Covette, after you." I'm like, "Oh my God!" So, it was just an embarrassment of riches and as a LEGO fan, and a Star Wars fan, and to get to be on the Jedi side of things, because I never wanted to Sith. So, I love that Lieutenant Valeria is on the Jedi side of things, and it's just every dream I had as a kid is getting to come true with this special.

I'm a big fan of the fake marriage trope. So, I squealed a little bit when I realized that was the trope for her and Obi-Wan, what was your reaction when you saw the script, and you saw that?

BROWN: Pretty exciting. I'm a huge fan of Obi-Wan, and of course of Ewan McGregor, who plays him. So, the idea that I get to pretend for a few minutes to be his lovely wife was everything. I think it's really funny, because we've never seen Obi-Wan in the way that we're going to see him in Summer Vacation. So, I think people will be really surprised at how loose and fun he is when he is with Valeria.

For the recording, did you do it over Zoom, did you get to kind of be in the same room with James Arnold Taylor when he was doing the voice?

BROWN: No, I actually recorded while I was in Ireland. So, I recorded by myself in my little apartment in Ireland. Then the clip that Disney+ released last week is the first time I got to actually see us together and hear our voices together. You would think that we're in the same room, it was really just great how they put it all together.

Now, I don't know if we'll ever get a Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but I'm definitely prepared to start the campaign to have Valeria in live action, because I just love that character and what you bring to her.

BROWN: Thank you so much, wouldn't it be great if I got to put on all the clothes, and go and be her in real life, oh my gosh, please let it happen, that would be so great. Listen, even if I'm not in it, a second season of Obi-Wan would be everything to me, I loved that show.

You're a big fan of Star Wars, are there any other of the Star Wars stories that are going on right now that you're like, "I really I want to be part of that?"

BROWN: Oh gosh, I would say I want to be on The Mandalorian, because I just love Grogu so much, and I would want to do it in the Mandalorian gear, so that I wouldn't have to do hair and makeup. That would be part of my deal like, "Can I be Mandalorian too?" But yeah, that would be the one that I would choose, because I would love to just get to be in some scenes with Grogu.

Shifting gears a little bit, you mentioned Disenchanted, and filming that in Ireland, can you tease anything about your character in that?

BROWN: I can tease that we know that Maya Rudolph is the new big bad, and my character, Rosaleen, is in almost every scene with her. I can tease that, so you can take from that what you want. But I'm not going to say too much, because they could still scrub me from that film. So, I'm going to go on and just let that be what I should.

Speaking about films, there's been so many rumors and whispers about a Community movie. What have you heard anything about that?

BROWN: I know that, as Allison said the other day, there's been a lot of talks, everybody... This is the thing that we've been saying for years now, it's not that there's a lack of desire. We all would love to do it, but everyone has just branched off and done so many different things. It's like how do you work out a schedule where you can get a Donald Glover, or a Gillian Jacobs, or Danny Pudi all together in one place at the same time again? So, I think that is the biggest jigsaw puzzle to put together, but every puzzle can find its way to completion. So, I believe that it's going to happen, I don't know when, but there are talks right now, currently.

Good to know. Going back to Summer Vacation, which is what we're here for. When you were recording the script and the dialogue, were there any opportunity for you to ad lib or, to bring your own joke to it, or something like that?

BROWN: There were a couple of moments where... Every time you record, actually, you do it as scripted, and then they'll say, "Here's a fun pass, or how would you say that?" Also, always, if there's ever something that doesn't roll the right way off your tongue, you can always go, "Can I say this instead of that?" But David Shane, our writer, and executive producer created such a wonderful script, and Lieutenant Valeria is already so well drawn to begin with there, I don't know what I could add that would make it any better. There's a line in the clip, I think, I don't know if he showed it, or they'll see it, where she says "Dank farrik," which is, I guess cuss words in the star words, it's like blasted or dog dagnabbit, and I just love dank farrik, I'm working it into my life now. So, it's already written so perfectly, I couldn't change a thing.

