It's spooky season even in the galaxy far, far away.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is now streaming on Disney+. A new clip titled “Of the Dark Side” and key art stills have been released, also. The clip depicts a funny scene of a malfunctioning Darth Vader animatronic fighting with Graballa the Hutt. Each art still provides a sneak peek at a variety of scenes viewers can expect to come across in the show – from our usual Star Wars expectations of lightsabers to a spookier feel that the franchise can sometimes convey.

The story follows Poe and BB-8 after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. The duo end up having to make an emergency landing on planet Mustafar where they end up encountering Graballa the Hutt, who has just bought Darth Vader’s castle and plans to transform it into a Sith-inspired luxury hotel.

Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean, plucky and courageous mechanic that works for Graballa, all venture through the castle with the help of Vaneé, Vader’s loyal servant. Vaneé tells the group three spooky stories about different villains and ancient artifacts of from different eras of the Star Wars universe; however, each story has its own kooky version. As our heroes venture deeper into the mysterious shadowy castle, unexpected sinister things start coming to light.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Rick and Morty’ Halloween Short Coming Next Month

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is the writer and an executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler and Jennifer Twiner McCarron also serve as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Production services are by Atomic Cartoons.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is now streaming on Disney+, watch the new clip and the poster below.

KEEP READING: Henry Golding Explains How Alec Guinness and Jane Austen Inspired His 'Star Wars: Visions' Performance

Share Share Tweet Email

Rosario Dawson Joins ‘Dying Light 2’ in Major Role Who the character becomes during the game depends on the player's decisions.

Read Next