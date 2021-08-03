Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group have announced the latest Disney+ exclusive following the announcement that LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is coming to the streaming service on October 1, to help kick off the Mouse House's celebration of all things spooky. This is the second LEGO Star Wars special to hit the platform following the well-received release of last year's Holiday Special, which poked fun at the famous legacy of the original 1978 version George Lucas would rather pretend didn't exist.

Terrifying Tales picks up after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, with Poe Dameron and BB-8 making an emergency landing on the planet of Mustafar, the same place Anakin Skywalker cemented his extra crispy turn to the Dark Side in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Our intrepid heroes encounter Graballa the Hutt, the new owner of Darth Vader's castle who plans to turn it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive luxury hotel for the Sith, to give you an indication of the tone the Star Wars special is aiming for.

As Poe and BB-8 wait for their X-Wing to be repaired, they team up with Graballa's mechanic Dean to venture into the bowels of the castle with Vader's loyal servant Vaneé, where he shares three stories perfect for Halloween that are linked to events, artifacts and iconic villains from Star Wars canon as he lures the trio of unwitting participants further into Vader's former home with ulterior motives in mind, where they'll have to "face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends."

The voice cast includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8, and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who also executive produces alongside James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Jason Cosler.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales comes to Disney+ on October 1. Check out the new poster below:

