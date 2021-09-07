Disney+ has released a trailer for their upcoming animated Halloween special, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on October 1. This hilarious spooky space mashup gives fans a bizarre alternate universe of spooky stories revolving around the franchise’s beloved characters.

The main story of the special sees Poe and BB-8 after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. The two find themselves having to make an emergency landing on the volcano planet we’re all too familiar with, Mustafar. There they meet Graballa the Hutt, who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and currently has it under renovation to bring forth “the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel.” Poe and BB-8 come across interesting characters, such as Dean, a mechanic who works for Graballa, as they embark on their mysterious adventure with Vaneé in the castle while waiting for the X-wing to be prepared. Our two heroes must face their fears and stop ancient evil from rising, all with the help of brave mechanic Dean.

Vaneé’s spooky tales were given small descriptions in the announcement from Disney+. The first story is called “The Lost Boy” and shows how young Ben Solo first encounters Kylo Ren. “The Dueling Monstrosities,” follows the antagonists Darth Maul and General Grievous and imagines how the two were reborn. Lastly, “The Wookiee’s Paw” shows what would happen if Luke Skywalker’s wishes were instantly granted.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales was directed by Ken Cunningham with David Shayne as the writer and executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler, and Jennifer Twiner McCarron will all serve as executive producers. Atom Cartoons will provide the production services.

It features the voice talents of Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

