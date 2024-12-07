More LEGO sets from the Star Wars universe have been announced, with some of them involving our favorite bounty hunter-apprentice duo, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. Alongside these iconic characters in the Mando-verse and beyond, other notable characters and ships from this Sci-fi franchise have also been revealed and are scheduled to come out in 2025. These items range between minifigs, models, and displays, perfect for that collector from "a galaxy far, far, away".

LEGO has announced that six new sets are set to come out in January 2025. The cheapest one in this latest announcement is Mando & Grogu's N-1 Starfighter, featuring Grogu, Din Djarin, R5, and a small model of the N-1 Starfighter seen in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3. This set is targeted at beginners and has a listed price of $29.99. Moving up the price range is Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor for $44.99. This set is based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and includes Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), R7-A3, and the Interceptor ship. Next on the list is the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship for $49.99. This ship appeared in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and it's a midi-scale model comprised of 450 pieces. Two items in this latest launch have the same price tag of $69.99, and they are the Home One Starcruiser and the ARC-170 Starfighter sets. Lastly, for a listed price of $99.99, there is a model of Grogu with his hover pram. Containing 1048 pieces, this model set also comes with a minifigure scale version and a label card, and the Grogu model can sit on the pram.

LEGO 'Star Wars' Is Just as Good as Regular 'Star Wars'

LEGO Star Wars is one of the earliest examples of an IP collaboration for the LEGO brand, and since then other popular IPs are transformed into this brick environment, such as the popular LEGO Batman. Due to this, not only was the source material transformed into LEGO sets, but it also spawned a handful of video games, short films, web videos, and television media. Recently, it was announced that LEGO Star Wars will be releasing itsx previous Christmas special on YouTube Kids, simply called The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

The most recent LEGO Star Wars TV series that was released was LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy. It came to Disney+ in September 2024, starring Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Marsai Martin, Bobby Moynihan, and Shelby Young. It also featurses the talents of notable Star Wars cast members, like Mark Hamill, Ahmed Best, and Dee Bradley Baker. The show was highly praised, receiving a perfect 100 percent critics score and a high 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All the LEGO sets will officially launch in January 2025. Until then, you can stream The Mandalorian on Disney+.

