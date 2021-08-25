LEGO Stars Wars: The Skywalker Saga has finally been given a tentative launch window of Spring 2022. Announced during Gamescom, a new trailer for the game showcased scenes from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, such as Rey jumping over the Kylo Ren's customized TIE Fighter and Jannah, a former First Order stormtrooper, exploring the wreckage of the Death Star. There are tons of other iconic moments from across the saga seen in the new trailer, including Darth Maul's dramatic appearance near the end of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menance.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, was originally announced at E3 2019, and is a complete remake of the prequel and original trilogy of the games, which were released on the previous generations of consoles like the Xbox 360.

Image via Traveller's Tales

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Visions' Reveals Full Japanese and English Dub Cast, Including Veterans and Surprising Newcomers

The game was originally announced to have a Spring 2021 release date, but on April 2, 2021, Traveler's Tales delayed the game to an undetermined date, saying:

All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game - but we're going to need more time to do it. We won't be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.

The game is set to include over 500 characters from across the movies, as well as planets explored across the series. Pre-orders for the deluxe edition will also include downloadable packs including characters from outside the Skywalker saga, such as characters from The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the latest show from Disney+, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch in Spring of 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the latest trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga below.

KEEP READING: 'LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales' Sets Fall Premiere Date on Disney+

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Letitia Wright Injured on Set Here's hoping for a swift recovery for Wakanda's princess.

Read Next