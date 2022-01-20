Lucasfilm Games has released the highly anticipated trailer for the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga today, revealing that the game will be released on April 5. It seems like the Force is with fans of the saga with news of this new game, which allows fans to relive all nine films, from the classic original trilogy to the more recent sequel films.

According to the trailer, players begin their experience by picking the trilogy of their choice. Players could begin in The Force Awakens, fighting the First Order with the Resistance, or in.The Phantom Menace, following the origins of one of the most terrifying villains of them all, Darth Vader. Players can even start at the very beginning with the classic trio as they change the galaxy forever. Whichever stage they pick, fans can expect a hilarious and detailed retelling of the saga of their choice as they explore over twenty unlockable planets and play as over three hundred characters.

The game also has new battle mechanics that allow players to gain mastery as they go, taking on enemies both big and small. These include counterattacks tailored to each of the iconic characters, but the fighting styles, of course, depend on the weapons players choose. Players could use a blaster gun, aiming with precision as they pick off enemies one by one, or wield a lightsaber, slicing foes down in the way of the Jedi, especially since players also have access to the Force to lift objects, and attack and influence others.

The fighting won’t just be on the ground, as the game also has mechanics for space travel and battles against enemy ships as you fly through the stars in legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon. When you finally descend, you can complete a few of the planet’s side quests, from shooting womp rats to taking on criminals in the area. The game will be available on several devices, such as the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases on April 5. Watch the trailer below:

