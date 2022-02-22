Warner Bros. Games has released a behind-the-scenes look at their highly anticipated upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. The sneak peek video shows interview clips with the team behind the magic of the game and details how they plan to make this LEGO Star Wars edition the best one yet. The game is due for release on April 5th.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a retelling of the movie saga with the company’s own humorous twist. New additions to this LEGO saga will include a new third-person perspective, new combat mechanics, which were heavily showcased in the video, as well as other fan-favorite Easter egg modes. These modes include the classic "Mumble Mode" that is found in LEGO’s other classic Star Wars games, where it makes characters mumble their lines instead of speaking them. The second one is "Pew Pew Mode" where blaster and lightsaber sound effects are replaced with people speaking the effects instead - it’s as hilarious as it sounds.

So what else can fans expect from the game's release? Those who digitally pre-ordered the game can expect to receive goodies like early access to the Trooper Character Pack. Players that purchased the Character Collection, which includes all seven character packs available, will gain access to the Trooper Pack one month after its release; it can also be bought separately.

There’s another perk to buying the game digitally, as that version of the game will include Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi as a playable character; this is the only way to get the character because there is no standalone purchase option. Last but not least, those who opt to buy the physical Deluxe Edition of the game will include a LEGO Star Wars minifigure of Luke Skywalker with blue milk because why not.

LEGO’s humorous series is based on the popular science fiction space opera movie series created by George Lucas in 1977. The original Star Wars trilogy follows the familiar characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia on their quest to rebel against and take down the evil Galactic Empire headed by the Sith. It became a phenomenal hit and fan-favorite spanning generations. The franchise went on to add prequel and sequel trilogies as well. You can catch all movies of the saga and its spin-off series, such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, now on Disney+.

Fans can expect LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to be released on April 5th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

You can watch the full Warner Bros. Games behind-the-scenes look in the video below:

