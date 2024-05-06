The Big Picture LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy introduces a new character, Sig Greebling, who unearths a powerful artifact that can alter time and space.

In the special, alternate realities feature Jar Jar Binks as a Sith Lord and more.

The four-part special will be family-friendly and will debut on Disney+ on September 13, 2022.

May the 4th may be over, but the galaxy far, far away is ready to move forward with its next adventure for the entire family. Disney+ has released the first trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a four-part animated Star Wars special where the very fabric of time and space is in danger, resulting in a twisted multiverse version of the franchise fans know like the back of their hand. The special will follow Sig Greebling, a new character voiced by Stranger Thing's Gaten Matarazzo, as he unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple.

The artifact will change the fabric of reality in the Star Wars galaxy, with one of the different outcomes presenting Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) as a Sith Lord, a theory many people had regarding the character from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace after his introduction on the big screen. Other characters that are set to appear in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are Dev Greebling (Tony Revolori), Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), and Yesi Scala (Marsai Martin), as Sig tries to fix his mistake by finding a way to bring the galaxy back to the status quo established by the films and television series canon.

For more than two decades, LEGO and Lucasfilm have brought a different version of the galaxy far, far away to life, with the toy company creating building sets, apparel, television specials, and even video games based on the Star Wars franchise. Since Disney+ was launched a few years ago, the companies have worked together to create stories that can't be told in titles such as The Acolyte or Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, providing families with entertaining tales featuring their favorite characters.

Will 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' Affect Other Corners of the Franchise?

Even if the premise of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy takes audiences to unexpected places, the upcoming animated special will not affect the canon of the franchise. The next stories from the galaxy far, far away that will fall in line with everything that has come before are The Acolyte, a television series that takes place many years before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and Skeleton Crew, a different television project that will follow a group of kids after a ship accidentally takes them to outer space. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was created for the entire family to enjoy without worrying about how it's connected to the rest of the series.

The LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special consists of four episodes, which will debut on September 13, exclusively on Disney+. Watch the new trailer above and check out the rest of the Star Wars franchise now on Disney+.

